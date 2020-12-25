Keeping business open: Figures show west central Nebraska benefits from PPP

Among other findings from The Telegraph’s analysis of regional PPP data:

» The average forgivable PPP loan in the 22 west central Nebraska counties was $49,700, with Lincoln County averaging $55,970 and North Platte $63,816.

» The region’s median loan figure — the number at the halfway point among all 3,716 recipients — was a far lower $14,800. Lincoln County’s median was $19,635 and North Platte’s $23,100.

» Twenty-five regional for profit or nonprofit employers received PPP loans of $1 million or more. Their loans totaled just under $49.5 million, 26.8% of west central Nebraska’s total.

Loans of $150,000 or more went to 184 regional recipients, accounting for $100.4 million or 54.3% of total PPP loans.

North Platte had 50 PPP loans of $150,000 or more, totaling $20.26 million or 53.2% of the total for the city’s ZIP codes.

» About one in eight regional PPP recipients failed to list the numbers of jobs covered by their loans.

Among the 3,297 that did, about 85% reported having 10 or fewer employees. Only 49 recipients had 50 employees or more, with the largest being 281.