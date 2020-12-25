Keeping business open: Figures show west central Nebraska benefits from PPP

In west central Nebraska, Congress’ largest COVID-19 aid program reached the small businesses for whom it was intended.
An all-out effort by community bankers during the pandemic’s strictest April and May health restrictions pumped $41.25 million into Lincoln County and $184.7 million into 22 counties in The Telegraph’s traditional coverage area.
In North Platte, where PPP’s forgivable loans totaled just over $38 million, small business owners have said the program helped them meet payrolls and basic expenses while COVID-19 slashed their income or forced temporary shutdowns.
North Platte’s two ZIP codes (69101 and 69103) accounted for 596 PPP loans, slightly above the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.’s total membership of 580 employers.
“We promoted the heck out of it,” said Gary Person, who also helped craft a May emergency small-business gift-card program with city Quality Growth Fund assistance as chamber president and CEO.
“I think it was much-needed relief and no doubt saved many jobs where many may have had to lay off more as a result of the business restrictions and economic slowdown.”
PPP, part of the CARES Act signed March 27 by President Donald Trump, was designed to cover about 2½ months of payroll, rent, mortgage interest and utility costs for employers of 500 or less.
Nationwide PPP totals through Aug. 8 were released Dec. 1 by the U.S. Small Business Administration after 11 national news organizations sued for the information.
Information downloaded directly from SBA’s website included recipients’ names but not exact loan amounts for PPP loans of $150,000 or more.
The Telegraph was able to fill in those loan totals for west central Nebraska with help from a public searchable PPP database on federalpay.org, a website of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.
Conversely, SBA provided exact loan amounts but not recipients’ names for PPP loans of less than $150,000.
Federalpay.org enables those names and loan totals to be matched up, too. This story does not disclose individual PPP recipients, largely due to the size of that task.
Federalpay.org breaks down PPP recipients by state, allowing visitors to search recipients by ZIP code, company name, general loan size and business type.
The 22 west central Nebraska counties received a total of 3,716 PPP loans, 8.4% of the 44,071 separate loans to Nebraskans listed in SBA’s downloadable database.
Federalpay.org attributes PPP with 43,995 forgivable loans to the state’s businesses, some of which received loans for separate business locations across Nebraska.
Among other findings from The Telegraph’s analysis of regional PPP data:
» The average forgivable PPP loan in the 22 west central Nebraska counties was $49,700, with Lincoln County averaging $55,970 and North Platte $63,816.
» The region’s median loan figure — the number at the halfway point among all 3,716 recipients — was a far lower $14,800. Lincoln County’s median was $19,635 and North Platte’s $23,100.
» Twenty-five regional for profit or nonprofit employers received PPP loans of $1 million or more. Their loans totaled just under $49.5 million, 26.8% of west central Nebraska’s total.
Loans of $150,000 or more went to 184 regional recipients, accounting for $100.4 million or 54.3% of total PPP loans.
North Platte had 50 PPP loans of $150,000 or more, totaling $20.26 million or 53.2% of the total for the city’s ZIP codes.
» About one in eight regional PPP recipients failed to list the numbers of jobs covered by their loans.
Among the 3,297 that did, about 85% reported having 10 or fewer employees. Only 49 recipients had 50 employees or more, with the largest being 281.
» On the other end of the scale, 1,410 PPP loans in the 22 counties — 37.9% of the regional total — were for less than $10,000. Nineteen were for less than $1,000, with the smallest being $300.
Besides traditional employers, independent contractors — such as individual hairdressers working in a single salon — were eligible for PPP loans.
North Platte had 164 PPP loans below $10,000, or 27.5% of the city’s total. The smallest loan was for exactly $1,000.
SBA funneled PPP funds in two rounds through local banks, most of which already had relationships with the small businesses receiving them.
A third PPP round, aimed at businesses that lost 25% or more of their 2020 revenue, will become available if Trump signs a massive 2020-21 budget bill Congress passed Dec. 21 that includes a fresh $900 billion-plus COVID-19 aid package.
That measure, which Trump has criticized for reasons unrelated to PPP, also would ensure that businesses won’t be taxed either directly or indirectly on PPP loans.
“That’s a big deal for our local businesses” that already got loans, said Ty Lucas, a North Platte city councilman and a NebraskaLand National Bank executive vice president and chief lending officer.
Once PPP began taking applications April 3, Nebraska quickly drew notice for its small and large bankers’ rapid response to help small businesses ride out the state’s early strict COVID-19 health measures.
By mid-April, Nebraska banks had secured PPP loans covering a nation-leading 81.9% of the state’s eligible payrolls, Bloomberg News reported at the time.
North Platte and Nebraska bankers “were the unsung heroes in saving our local and regional economy by being so proactive to get the financial assistance as quickly as possible to the businesses,” Person said.
“It saved many from closing their doors. That’s the beauty of small-town banking by having close working relationships with their customers and knowing their needs.”