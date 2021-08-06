 Skip to main content
Keith and Lincoln County Libertarian Party to meet Sunday at Pals
The Keith and Lincoln County Libertarian Party of Nebraska has scheduled a “relaunch” meeting at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Pals Brewing Company, 4250 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., in North Platte.

A featured guest will be Scott Zimmerman, the Libertarian candidate for governor, according to a press release from organizers.

“Our main goal is to provide knowledge and answer any questions that you have about the ever-growing Libertarian Party,” said Rachael Nelson, the vice chair of the local affiliate.

Anyone interested is invited.

“As a longtime resident, I am so excited to see this relaunch happen and I am hopeful for the growth of the party in the area, said James Fellows, chair of the local party.

