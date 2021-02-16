Keith County GOP votes to censure Sen. Ben Sasse

The Keith County Republican Party has censured Sen. Ben Sasse for what the organization called his “flagrant disrespect shown to the people of Nebraska and President Donald J. Trump.”

The group announced its decision in a media release and stated it will present the censure to the GOP State Central Committee meeting scheduled for Feb. 27. That meeting, originally set for last Saturday, was postponed because of weather.

Keith County GOP delegates will present signatures from a statewide change.org petition requesting that Sasse resign.

According to the press release, the online petition has garnered about 13,000 signatures in the last two weeks.

Those interested can visit the Keith County Republican Party’s Facebook page or send an email to keithcogop@gmail.com for additional information.