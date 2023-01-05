Keith L. Allen appeals conviction in killing of Brett Torres in 2020

Keith L. Allen is appealing his first-degree murder conviction in the shooting of Brett Torres in May 2020, arguing that he received ineffective assistance from his trial attorney and that an allegation of jury misconduct was not sufficiently investigated.

Allen's new attorney, Charles Brewster, filed the 23-page brief to the Nebraska Court of Appeals Dec. 12 on behalf of Allen, 46, according to court documents. The state prosecution's response is due Wednesday.

In February, Allen received a life sentence for killing Torres, 25, and an additional 20 to 30 years for use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Torres' family is suing Allen for wrongful death. A hearing in that case, which was filed in June 2020, is scheduled Monday afternoon in Lincoln County District Court.

As he has throughout the case, Allen claims in the appeal brief that he acted in self-defense, spurred by previous threats from Torres against him and Amanda Beall.

The confrontation happened as Torres pulled his Chevrolet Tahoe into an alley on the 100 block of North Chestnut Street, alongside a Ford Focus in which Allen was a passenger.

The Tahoe was driven by Beall, with whom Torres had been in an on-again, off-again relationship.

Evidence showed that Torres was shot nine times at close range with a .45 caliber Glock pistol.

The appeal states that Allen suffered "irreparable prejudice" because his trial attorney, Todd Lancaster, did not call Beall to testify on "the violent character of Torres." Instead, a North Platte police detective provided testimony based on his interview with Beall shortly after the shooting.

The brief also finds fault with Lancaster not objecting to the admission of evidence, as the forensic pathologist who performed Torres' autopsy was not called in the trial. Instead, another pathologist testified based on the notes and photos from the medical examination.

"Counsel for the appellant should have made objections based on lack of personal knowledge (foundation), chain of custody and hearsay," the brief noted.

Lancaster withdrew as Allen's attorney in July after Allen charged him with ineffective counsel in a letter directed to the Lincoln County District Court.

Allen initially was to be sentenced in late January 2022, but sentencing was continued 30 days after allegations of inappropriate behavior by the jury or outside influence on it.

The appeal contends that the verdict was impacted by the implied threat of revenge by the Torres family if Allen was acquitted. An affidavit by one jury member was provided as evidence.

District Judge Richard Birch denied a request for a new trial in a subsequent hearing on the day Allen was sentenced.

Birch wrote, "The court finds that the statements made regarding the victim's family during deliberations were not 'extraneous prejudicial evidence.' The court further finds that even if the statements were 'extraneous,' the defendant has not met the burden of proving jury misconduct."

The appeal states that: "Juror misconduct clearly occurred during the course of the deliberations of the jury and this misconduct was prejudicial towards the appellant ... The trial court did not conduct an evidentiary hearing or an investigation to determine if the appellant's claim of jury misconduct was valid. The court's finding in its order denying appellant's motion for new trial was quite sparse and left little for this court to review in this appeal. These errors are significant enough to warrant a reversal of appellant's convictions."