Keith L. Allen files appeal of murder conviction

Keith L. Allen is appealing his conviction in the murder of a 25-year-old North Platte man, according to documents filed March 16.

In Lincoln County District Court last month, Allen, 45, received the mandatory life term for first-degree murder for the shooting death of Brett Torres in May 2020. He also received a 20- to 30-year sentence for use of a weapon to commit a felony.

A hearing date before the state Appeals Court is not scheduled yet. Allen as the appellant must file a brief by June 1.

Allen, of North Platte, was initially scheduled to be sentenced in late January but the hearing was continued after his attorney, Todd Lancaster, told the court he received information on possible jury misconduct during the trial.

District Court Judge Richard Birch ruled Feb. 28 there was insufficient evidence to order a new trial. Allen was sentenced that afternoon.

According to court documents, Lancaster raised the issue of statements regarding Torres’ family made during jury deliberations.

In his decision, Birch wrote that the statements “were not extraneous prejudicial evidence.” He added that even if the statements were extraneous, “the defendant has not met his burden of proving jury misconduct.”

The jury took less than four hours to convict Allen after his six-day trial in mid-October.

The jury also was presented options to find Allen guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter.

Allen claimed that he shot Torres in self-defense, spurred by previous threats from Torres.

The shooting happened during a confrontation after Torres pulled his vehicle into an alley alongside a car driven by Amanda Beall, with whom Torres had been in an on-again, off-again relationship. Allen was a passenger in the Beall vehicle.