Kevin Kennedy 5K Hero Run and Family Mile is Saturday

If you’re looking for a fun event for the whole family Saturday, consider participating in the Kevin Kennedy 5K Hero Run and Family Mile to benefit Lincoln County Court-Appointed Special Advocates.

The Kevin Kennedy 5K Hero Run and Family Mile is an annual event now named in memory of longtime CASA board member Kevin Kennedy.

The race begins at 5 p.m. for runners and walkers at Iron Horse Park by the 20th Century Veterans Memorial south of Interstate 80.

The kids’ fun mile begins at 5:45 p.m.

Participants may wear costumes, but it’s not required. Prizes will be awarded in several categories for best costumes.

There is still time to register for the race. On race day, participants can register at 4 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial.

More information is available at platteriverfitness.com.