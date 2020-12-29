Kevin Kennedy’s absence will ‘leave a void’: Longtime volunteer who honored veterans remembered

Memories of Kevin Kennedy’s work in the North Platte community through the years won’t fade, as he gave of himself to many causes.

Most notable was his love for and community activities surrounding the honor of U.S. military veterans. Kennedy was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1964 to 1968.

On Nov. 7, 2017, Kennedy received the Cody Scout Award from then-Mayor Dwight Livingston. The presentation was a surprise to Kennedy, of whom friends said he didn’t want attention for doing what he loved to do.

“I don’t know how to describe such an amazing person,” Livingston said. “He cared deeply for the city of North Platte.”

Kennedy was president of the 20th Century Veterans Memorial board of directors, and secretary Angel Foster said he will be missed.

“His absence is going to leave a huge void,” Foster said. “He was always very positive and so dedicated to his country.”

Foster said she and her husband, Steve, had a special relationship with him.

“I don’t know a nicer person,” Foster said. “He was such an encourager, always.”