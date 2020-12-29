Kevin Kennedy’s absence will ‘leave a void’: Longtime volunteer who honored veterans remembered

Memories of Kevin Kennedy’s work in the North Platte community through the years won’t fade, as he gave of himself to many causes.
Most notable was his love for and community activities surrounding the honor of U.S. military veterans. Kennedy was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1964 to 1968.
On Nov. 7, 2017, Kennedy received the Cody Scout Award from then-Mayor Dwight Livingston. The presentation was a surprise to Kennedy, of whom friends said he didn’t want attention for doing what he loved to do.
“I don’t know how to describe such an amazing person,” Livingston said. “He cared deeply for the city of North Platte.”
Kennedy was president of the 20th Century Veterans Memorial board of directors, and secretary Angel Foster said he will be missed.
“His absence is going to leave a huge void,” Foster said. “He was always very positive and so dedicated to his country.”
Foster said she and her husband, Steve, had a special relationship with him.
“I don’t know a nicer person,” Foster said. “He was such an encourager, always.”
Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said Kennedy wanted to work all the time, but because he was a part-time deputy, Kramer often had to tell him he was out of hours.
“He worked for us for 20 years and one month,” Kramer said.
Kennedy was a “go-getter” and a friend to all, Kramer said.
“Every St. Paddy’s Day, he was down here (at the sheriff’s office) passing out green corsages to all the girls,” Kramer said. “Anytime you had to travel anywhere for training, there Kevin would be with fresh muffins and a cup of coffee for everybody.”
Kennedy wore his deputy uniform with pride, Kramer said, and represented the department at every veterans and law enforcement event.
“He never started a meal without a prayer,” Kramer said.
Over the years, Kennedy would visit the Telegraph office often and shared time and encouragement with then-employee Chris Linn.
“If you could look up ‘wonderful man,’ you would see a picture of Kevin Kennedy,” Linn said. “He gave to so many organizations, helped people and never made a fuss about it, didn’t brag about it, he just did it.”
Linn said she was grateful to be able to call him “friend.”
Funeral services for Kennedy are at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Berean Church, 202 W. Eighth St. in North Platte.