Kids Klub participants get active at Little Feet Meet
North Platte Public Schools Kids Klub Summer Program draws to a close on Friday after a busy and fun summer.

Carrie Lienemann, director, said the kids have had a great time. On Tuesday, the kindergarten and first grade participants came together for the Little Feet Meet at Buffalo Learning Center.

“The Feet Meet is a collaboration between the Special Olympics Nebraska sponsors and our Unified Champion schools in collaboration with our Kids Klub,” Lienemann said. “We’ve really partnered well this past school year with our special education and regular education students in our program.”

The Little Feet Meet brought the kids together to participate in a number of games, some indoors and outdoors as well. Games were geared toward inclusiveness for all students including soccer, jumping, T-ball and racing.

Lienemann said the summer has gone “splendidly.”

“I’m so sad we end on Friday,” Lienemann said. “The kids have been wonderful, our families have been wonderful, our staff has been amazing and our community partners have been amazing.”

She said everyone is glad Kids Klub is back after having to take last summer off due to the pandemic.

“Participation was really high this summer,” Lienemann said. “We did share our students with some camps that our community had, and that was OK with us.”

Kids Klub will take the rest of the summer off and restart in September.

“We will give August for parents to register,” Lienemann said. “Information about registration is to come soon.”

