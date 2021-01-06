Kindergarten, preschool registration for NPPS online

North Platte Public Schools has moved the kindergarten and Bullpup Preschool registration online, according to a press release.

Online registration is now open at https://bit.ly/nppsregistration.

In addition to online registration, NPPS will offer in-person assistance during the week of Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, all in-person registration will be at the McKinley Education Center on the following dates:

» Jan. 11 — A-G.

» Jan. 12 — H-N.

» Jan. 13 — O-U.

» Jan. 14 — V-Z and anyone still needing assistance.

These sessions are scheduled using the student’s last name and are limited to two people per household.

For more information on registration or enrollment questions, contact Connie at welcomecenter@nppsd.org or 308-696-3310.