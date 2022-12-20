'Kiss the pig' delights students at North Platte High School

The pig puckered up for three school administrators, but North Platte Principal Cory Spotanski worked hard to get his kiss.

The North Platte High School Bulldogs far exceeded their goal at the annual food drive last month. Their reward was watching Spotanski, Assistant Principals Jami Allen and John Byrn, and Kevin Mills, director of human resources for the school district, smooch with Turbo the pig.

“We are having an assembly, a fun end to the semester, and this is the reward for each of the classes reaching their goal and going above and beyond for the canned food drive,” said Makenna Snider, Student Council president.

“We had 5,500 items donated and the point value for that was a little over 80,000,” said Grady Sexson, Student Council secretary. “Our goal for the school was 70,000, so we crushed it.”

The students donated the food to the North Platte High School food pantry, the Salvation Army, Grace Ministries and North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry.

When Turbo made his entrance into the Dawg House, students roared in anticipation. They were not disappointed.

Allen volunteered to go first, and her first attempt met with minimal success. She took another turn after Byrn and Mills and got the juiciest kiss of all from Turbo.

Byrn got a satisfactory kiss, followed by Mills, who was called into action in place of Superintendent Todd Rhodes. No reason was given for Rhodes' being absent from the fun, but Mills will likely collect on that debt in the new year.

Then Spotanski made his entrance wearing a blond wig and fake tattoos, perhaps channeling Aerosmith. However, Turbo took one close-up look and did not want to come near the principal.

The wig finally came off, and Turbo’s heart was softened. He offered a light kiss as the students enjoyed their send-off to winter break.