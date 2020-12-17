Knights of Columbus deliver toys to North Platte Salvation Army

The Holy Spirit Catholic Church Knights of Columbus collected and delivered two pickup loads of toys to the Salvation Army on Dec. 7.

This is the eighth year for the toy drive, and Deputy Grand Knight Doug Wenz said the response was much bigger than last year.

“We make announcements for about three weeks at church that we would be collecting toys,” Wenz said. “The families of the church bring them up to the altar.”

He said there were well over 100 gifts.

“We didn’t even count,” Wenz said. “We just got them loaded up and delivered.”

The toys were donated by parishioners at Masses Dec. 5-6.

Knights who helped deliver included Randy Mroczek, Al Mueller, Wenz, Niles Dodson, Jerome Gilg, Don Lucas and Grand Knight Lenny Hassel.

