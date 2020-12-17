 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knights of Columbus deliver toys to North Platte Salvation Army
0 comments

Knights of Columbus deliver toys to North Platte Salvation Army

Knights of Columbus deliver toys to North Platte Salvation Army

The Knights of Columbus of Holy Spirit Catholic Church collected well over 100 toys at parish Masses Dec. 5-6. Kneeling in the front row, from left to right, are Randy Mroczek, Al Mueller and Doug Wenz. Standing, from left to right: Niles Dodson, Jerome Gilg, Don Lucas and Lenny Hassel. The toys filled two pickup trucks and were delivered to the Salvation Army Center in North Platte.

 Courtesy photo

The Holy Spirit Catholic Church Knights of Columbus collected and delivered two pickup loads of toys to the Salvation Army on Dec. 7.

This is the eighth year for the toy drive, and Deputy Grand Knight Doug Wenz said the response was much bigger than last year.

“We make announcements for about three weeks at church that we would be collecting toys,” Wenz said. “The families of the church bring them up to the altar.”

He said there were well over 100 gifts.

“We didn’t even count,” Wenz said. “We just got them loaded up and delivered.”

The toys were donated by parishioners at Masses Dec. 5-6.

Knights who helped deliver included Randy Mroczek, Al Mueller, Wenz, Niles Dodson, Jerome Gilg, Don Lucas and Grand Knight Lenny Hassel.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News