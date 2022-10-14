Koduri honored as a top Nebraska Medicaid health care provider

LINCOLN — Great Plains Health’s chief medical officer is one of four winners of 2022 Nebraska Medicaid Provider awards.

Dr. Narayana Koduri, who has held his post at the North Platte regional hospital since 2012, received his award from Gov. Pete Ricketts Thursday at a State Capitol ceremony.

Award winners were nominated by one of the four managed care networks within Heritage Health Adult, the state’s Medicaid program, Ricketts’ office said in a press release.

They honor providers “who have demonstrated exceptional and measurable contributions to their clinical practice in the Medicaid population,” the release said.

Koduri, nominated by Healthy Blue of Nebraska, oversees GPH’s outpatient clinic and 19 inpatient beds for adolescents and adults.

The board-certified psychologist and neurologist also serves as an assistant professor and site director for the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s statewide residency program.

As UNMC’s lead preceptor for pharmacists, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, Koduri has helped steer residents toward rural Nebraska communities, the press release said.

Other Nebraska Medicaid Provider winners were Dr. Heidi Barker of Lincoln, nominated by Nebraska Total Care; Mark Darby, an Omaha nurse practitioner, by UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Nebraska; and Dr. David Millea, an Omaha dentist, by MCNA Dental. “Through Dr. Koduri’s advocacy for psychiatric care in rural Nebraska, Great Plains Health has one of the most sought-after site rotations for residents,” it added.