L2 for Kids to host annual North Platte fundraiser at Gary's Super Foods on A Street

L2 for Kids is holding its 2021 Whole Hog Fundraiser at Gary’s Super Foods, 1921 West A St., this weekend.
This year, the fundraiser will feature pulled pork meals, brisket meals and bulk meat packages, all provided by Lucky Chuck’s Express food truck. The truck will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
“The Hog Fundraiser is what Clark Laier came to me a few years ago, he said, ‘I would like to help you guys,’ so he came up with this deal,” said L2 for Kids Founder Henry Potter of Willow Island. “We’ve been doing a fundraiser in Lexington and North Platte every year.”
Order forms are available from Henry Potter at 308-530-0441, or his wife, Pat Potter, 308-520-1104.
The fundraiser provides a percentage of the sales to L2 for Kids, a non-profit, charitable organization that provides funds for children to purchase new school clothes. Henry Potter started the organization in the early 2000s after he saw firsthand how something as simple as new clothes can deeply affect and boost a child’s self-esteem and well being.
“When kids look good, they feel good and they do good,” Henry Potter said. “When I started with the first boy, he was about a 40 average at school. He got some new clothes and I started helping him out a little bit. By the end of the second semester, he was a B student.”
The Potters continued to help kids in their community, eventually expanding the work into a non-profit corporation that they started in 2012, and has reached 16 Nebraska towns and cities, including North Platte.
“It was just tremendous how excited they get with the new clothes,” Henry Potter said. “A lot of those kids, they’ve never had anything new in their lives and then they get something new, they’re amazingly blown away.”
L2 for Kids helped 994 kids in 2020, bringing the total of kids who have been helped since 2012 up to 6,173. The nondenominational, Christian organization receives donations from churches, businesses, organization and individuals, which allows each child between $75 and $125 when they choose their new clothes.
Councils in each town help raise money and helps allocate those funds to the local community. Each location is run completely by volunteers; all the money that L2 for Kids gets is given to the kids.
North Platte kids have their once-a-year shopping trip scheduled for Aug. 2 or Aug. 9.
“It’s just amazing to see those kids come through and get their clothes,” Henry Potter said.