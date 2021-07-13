L2 for Kids to host annual North Platte fundraiser at Gary's Super Foods on A Street

L2 for Kids is holding its 2021 Whole Hog Fundraiser at Gary’s Super Foods, 1921 West A St., this weekend.

This year, the fundraiser will feature pulled pork meals, brisket meals and bulk meat packages, all provided by Lucky Chuck’s Express food truck. The truck will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

“The Hog Fundraiser is what Clark Laier came to me a few years ago, he said, ‘I would like to help you guys,’ so he came up with this deal,” said L2 for Kids Founder Henry Potter of Willow Island. “We’ve been doing a fundraiser in Lexington and North Platte every year.”

Order forms are available from Henry Potter at 308-530-0441, or his wife, Pat Potter, 308-520-1104.

The fundraiser provides a percentage of the sales to L2 for Kids, a non-profit, charitable organization that provides funds for children to purchase new school clothes. Henry Potter started the organization in the early 2000s after he saw firsthand how something as simple as new clothes can deeply affect and boost a child’s self-esteem and well being.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}