The West Central District Health Department has announced the first lab-confirmed case of West Nile virus in Lincoln County for the current West Nile season.

This news comes after WCDHD confirmed a positive West Nile mosquito pool in the week ending Aug. 12. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, human West Nile infections follow in the wake of positive mosquito pools, with a peak around Labor Day and disappearing around mid-September.

WCDHD recommends that people avoid being outside at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active and to protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing lightweight protective clothing (including long-sleeved shirts and long pants) and by using an insect repellent containing DEET, IR3535, oil of eucalyptus or picaridin. WCDHD provides free DEET and non-DEET wipes for residents.

Approximately eight out of 10 of people infected with West Nile do not experience symptoms. The remaining two out of 10 people may experience fever, rash, headache, fatigue and joint pain. Symptom onset is typically three to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

In rare cases, West Nile can cause severe disease leading to possible muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and coma. Older adults and people with compromised immune systems are at an increased risk of experiencing more severe symptoms.

There is no specific treatment for West Nile. Symptomatic supportive care is provided when appropriate.

Residents are encouraged to frequently drain containers and other standing or stagnant water around their homes to disrupt the breeding cycle of mosquitoes.

For the current 2023 West Nile virus season, surveillance began in May and will continue through the end of September. Weekly West Nile virus reports can be found at dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/West-Nile-Virus.aspx.

For more information, go to wcdhd.org or call 301-696-1201. You can also go to the CDC West Nile virus website at cdc.gov/westnile/symptoms/index.html.