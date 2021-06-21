Lack of information leads North Platte officials to table horse racing track consideration for now

Brian Becker told the Hastings Tribune last fall he’d seek to add a casino near the Hastings fairgrounds if the voter initiatives passed. Licensed tracks need only run one day of live racing to qualify to host a casino.

Kibbon said Monday the horse-track permit application might return to the Planning Commission agenda July 27. That would put off council action to August at the earliest.

Even before Monday’s postponement, a city memorandum by Clark recommended a formal “development agreement” with the project’s leaders if the city should grant their permit.

Such an agreement — which Kibbon and Clark said the city likely will require for all future larger developments — would spell out the additional infrastructure needed for a site and the parties responsible for paying for and maintaining them.

It’s different from the “redevelopment contract” that covers similar topics when tax increment financing is involved, Clark and Kibbon said.

They added that TIF is not on the table with the horse-track proposal, which would build on open farmland east of the NPPD Canal and between I-80 and East Walker Road.

Burklund said city water mains stop just east of the would-be horse track site, while sewer mains end just to the south.