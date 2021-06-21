Lack of information leads North Platte officials to table horse racing track consideration for now

Citing a lack of follow-up information, North Platte city officials have put off considering a proposed horse track along Interstate 80 for at least a month.
A North Platte business’s application for a conditional use permit on behalf of Hastings horse-racing interests has been pulled from the City Council’s July 6 agenda, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said Monday.
City officials, Kibbon said, “would like more information from the proposed developers on what the facility would look like, how big it’s going to be and what breeds it would accommodate” for racing.
“I have had zero communication with any individuals involved in the horse racing property,” he added.
Kibbon, Planning Administrator Judy Clark and City Engineer Brent Burklund said the proposed site — which also could host casino gambling if licensed for horse racing — would require substantial street and utility installations that must be paid for.
Specific site designs wouldn’t take place until after a city permit is approved, Burklund said, meaning it’s also too early to estimate how much infrastructure improvements would cost.
But “it’s a big piece of ground, close to a half-mile long east to west,” he said. “For the use they’re talking about, they’ll probably need a fair amount of infrastructure.”
The postponement came too late to take Prospect Enterprises LLC’s permit request off Tuesday night’s Planning Commission agenda.
Clark said she’ll recommend that the nine-member panel table the permit request. A public hearing and council recommendation had been planned.
If the city approves the permit and the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission grants a racetrack license, the track’s owners could ask the latter for a “racino” license under three petition initiatives state voters approved last November.
Alan Erickson of North Platte, Prospect Enterprises’ registered agent, owns the 73.58-acre would-be horse-track site across I-80 from North Platte Community College’s North Campus.
He said last week he would sell the site to a group organizing itself as North Platte Exposition & Racing. No entity under that name has yet been registered as a Nebraska corporation.
City officials have said Brian Becker of Hastings and his daughter, Breann, are among those exploring a North Platte horse track. Their family has run an annual one-day quarter horse meet at the Adams County Fairgrounds since 2004.
Breann Becker, a director of Hastings Exposition & Racing Inc., was listed as a contact on the North Platte proposal, Clark said.
Brian Becker told the Hastings Tribune last fall he’d seek to add a casino near the Hastings fairgrounds if the voter initiatives passed. Licensed tracks need only run one day of live racing to qualify to host a casino.
Kibbon said Monday the horse-track permit application might return to the Planning Commission agenda July 27. That would put off council action to August at the earliest.
Even before Monday’s postponement, a city memorandum by Clark recommended a formal “development agreement” with the project’s leaders if the city should grant their permit.
Such an agreement — which Kibbon and Clark said the city likely will require for all future larger developments — would spell out the additional infrastructure needed for a site and the parties responsible for paying for and maintaining them.
It’s different from the “redevelopment contract” that covers similar topics when tax increment financing is involved, Clark and Kibbon said.
They added that TIF is not on the table with the horse-track proposal, which would build on open farmland east of the NPPD Canal and between I-80 and East Walker Road.
Burklund said city water mains stop just east of the would-be horse track site, while sewer mains end just to the south.
Both would have to be extended to the property, as would electrical lines, he said.
City regulations require the developer to pay for utility extensions as well as any needed street improvements on the property, Clark wrote in her city memorandum.
Burklund said Walker Road, currently a narrow two-lane street, would need a traffic impact study to determine if it would have to be widened.
“Most likely, improvements would have to be made if you’re talking about a lot of people going in and out,” he said.
City officials should require “an executed development agreement to ensure the development provides a positive impact to the community,” Clark said in her memorandum.
Kibbon agreed, saying the city doesn’t “want to be overly restrictive through ordinances” to developments but also wants them “to fit the community.”
The horse-track site is “near the interstate and a gateway to our community,” Kibbon added. Should it fail, “we don’t want it to be an eyesore.”
More by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.