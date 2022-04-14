Ladybug Crossing Early Learning Center expanding operation into former North Platte Kids Academy Building

Ladybug Crossing Early Learning Center plans to expand its operations into the former North Platte Kids Academy Building this spring.

Ladybug Crossing will lead all operations for its north campus in a building owned by Great Plains Health. The north campus will open this spring at 1210 S. Ash St. The Ladybug Crossing main campus will remain at 491 W. State Farm Road.

Great Plains Health, Ladybug Crossing and Communities for Kids announced the collaboration to expand local child care options Thursday in a press release.

“Ladybug Crossing is excited to have the opportunity to open and run a new facility,” said Chantel Tonkinson, director of Ladybug Crossing. “This will allow other families a chance to experience the quality of care for which we’re known. We are so happy that Communities for Kids has enabled us to be a part of a group of child care providers in North Platte that strive to provide the best opportunities for the children of our community to succeed.”

Communities for Kids, or C4K, partners with community leaders to support and coordinate planning for access to high-quality early care and education. C4K led a task force that brought awareness to the need locally for quality child care.

“As one of the leading employers in the county, Great Plains Health is truly a part of this community,” Great Plains Health CEO Ivan Mitchell said. “That also means we are a part of the solution to obstacles that we face as a whole. It was a natural decision for us to offer this safe, quality facility as a resource from which a local child care organization could run their operations.”

Diane Livingston, early childhood community coordinator at C4K, praised the teamwork involved in establishing the new facility, increasing child care resources in the community.

“Families might come to North Platte for a good opportunity, but quality child care ensures that they will stay here,” Livingston said. “We’re seeing that reflected in other communities.”

Child care is essential for a community’s long-term growth and success, the press release reads.

“As we struggle to solve the current labor shortage, we must continue to think holistically,” said Mike Jacobson, a member of the C4K task force and chair of the planning and strategy committee on the Great Plains Health board of directors. “Solving child care challenges will be a great first step to solving our labor problems. This will be a great collaboration.”

Community leaders from public and private entities served on the C4K task force, including Skip Altig, Chris Bruns, Holly Clouse, Ron Hanson, Jacobson, Mayor Brandon Kelliher, Matthew Kibbon, Diane Livingston, Mel McNea, Ivan Mitchell, Stephanie Morris, Mark Oettinger, Dave Pederson, Gary Person, Ryan Purdy, Peggy Romshek, Caroline Sabin, Rachel Sissel, Tina Smith, Chantel Tonkinson, Emily Wiest and Greg Wilke.

Ladybug Crossing’s north campus will offer eight classrooms for children from 6 weeks old to fifth grade. The facility will be open from 5:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday. The classrooms already are fully enrolled, but families can join a wait list for openings. Visit ladybugcrossingelc.com to learn more.

The public is invited to an open house at the Ladybug Crossing north campus from 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 28.