Lagoon rezoning becomes hot topic at Planning Commission meeting with connection to beef processing plant

Before last week, few people had paid attention to last fall’s industrial rezoning of two long-abandoned sewer lagoons next to North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant.
That changed when city leaders and Sustainable Beef LLC proposed a beef processing plant atop the southernmost of those onetime lagoons.
Its nearly $300 million, 875-employee plant — and a potential annual economic impact of $1 billion — hung over Tuesday night’s city Planning Commission meeting as it will over several public meetings to come.
It provided context for the panel’s 7-0 vote to recommend declaring Newberry Access’ east side from Interstate 80 nearly to U.S. Highway 30 — including the retired lagoons — eligible for tax increment financing.
The City Council, which will decide that initial question April 6, referred a “substandard and blighted” study to the Planning Commission Feb. 16.
That was a month before Sustainable Beef ‘s March 18 announcement and five months after the council adopted a Planning Commission recommendation to apply I-2 heavy industrial zoning to Newberry’s east side from U.S. 30 to the South Platte River.
The northeast quadrant of I-80 Exit 179, at the south end of the would-be TIF-eligible area, retains B-2 highway commercial zoning.
But state law says a city can’t begin the process of declaring an area TIF-eligible if it hasn’t received interest from a potential business in that area, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.
Residents who packed City Hall’s council chamber and spilled out into the hallway Tuesday were clearly unhappy when panel Chairwoman Marilyn McGahan said the Newberry strip’s TIF eligibility — not the meatpacking plant plan itself — was the question before the Planning Commission.
“It is not about what might go there,” she said. “That’s for another hearing.”
Despite its officially limited scope, a few of the 19 people who spoke during the 1½-hour public hearing got off brief retorts indicating they believe North Platte would suffer from a beef processing plant.
“Wherever you have some of this butcher-plant stuff, you’ve got trouble,” said Jim Tierney, whose home at 6874 E. North Shore Drive lies southeast of the site across the South Platte.
“I just have one question: Where are we going to put the prison?” said Josh Empfield, 701 S. Bryan Ave.
Keith Carl, senior planner for TIF study author Hanna:Keelan Associates, said the Newberry strip meets 13 of the 16 conditions in state law to be declared “substandard and blighted.”
If the council agrees April 6 — a step that would follow another public hearing — the earliest a formal TIF request might come before the Planning Commission would be April 27.
The packing plant would be across East Golden Road from the current lagoon used by North Platte’s wastewater plant.
Person said the old lagoons to the east and south, retired when the current plant opened, were in use when North Platte passed its first zoning ordinance in 1966.
They’ve “been abandoned for many, many years (and were) never turned into any useful purpose,” he said.
Sustainable Beef will seek TIF assistance to help cover costs of raising the southern ex-lagoon 4 to 5 feet for construction, CEO David Briggs of Alliance said last week.
The firm also must buy the tax-exempt former lagoon itself from the city — which also requires council approval — in addition to obtaining necessary government permits.
Sustainable Beef will have to pay the same permit rates as any other property owner, Clark said in response to a question from Amanda Huebner, who lives on North Airport Road north of U.S. 30.
Briggs has said his firm will use “a post-COVID-19 design” and state-of-the-art equipment and methods to limit odors. Its plant would be about one-fourth the size of Lexington’s Tyson Foods beef plant.
While the site and the wastewater plant have no bordering residential neighbors, longtime North Platte hunter Larry Golden and four family members decried the project’s possible impact on wildlife that frequent the dried-up lagoon and the Platte River forks.
Larry Golden and son Tom have separate homes at the ends of East Golden Road, a mile east of the former lagoon and just west of where the North Platte and South Platte meet.
The old lagoon attracts thousands of ducks and geese and should be considered a wetland because it’s slightly below the water table, Larry Golden said.
Even if the project moves forward, local leaders should create a new wetland “someplace else in the county that (offers) an equal amount to what we’re going to eventually cover up,” he said.
“If you ask those ducks and geese and turkeys that are out there, they don’t consider it blighted,” said Bernie Golden, who lives in North Platte at 2015 Sunset Drive.
Several other residents inside North Platte asked whether state and federal agencies with jurisdiction over wildlife, wetlands and rivers have been alerted to the beef-plant proposal.
That depends on whether and when Sustainable Beef submits a formal proposal, Clark said. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has previously done environmental studies on projects along the river, she added.
The only supportive public comments during the hearing came from Person, the chamber CEO, and Greg Wilke, the immediate past Planning Commission chairman.
Wilke, whose last term on the panel ended last year, said he believes the Newberry strip easily qualifies for TIF eligibility.
Though private funds will pay for nearly all of Sustainable Beef’s plant, Person said, cities that want major new industries have to have “skin in the game” like TIF aid.
“So it’s up to the community to embrace it or let it go down the road and let some other community benefit from it,” he said.
“All I’ve heard in the 5½ years I’ve been in North Platte is we need more industry, we need more heavy industry, we need more jobs, we need to diversify our economy. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
More of residents' thoughts on Sustainable Beef LLC's processing plant
Letter to the editor: Can sewer plant handle the load?
After reading all the articles about the proposed meat processing plant I have the following concerns to bring forward.
I hope the city officials give a lot of thought and research before approving it. The location for the sewer plant was chosen so we would have the lagoons for backup if the plant broke down. Those sewer lagoons are very necessary backups for our sewer plant. If it would break down it would take all of the lagoons to handle all of the sewage even for a short time. The Corps of Engineers would not allow any of it to go directly into the river. The sewage from that meat processing plant could amount to almost as much as produced in all of North Platte. Would our present sewage plant be large enough to handle the added load? There is no land close enough to build a new lagoon system and the cost would be astronomical.
Do the people of North Platte really want or need the added burden that a processing plant would bring to our city?
Bill McCormick
North Platte
Letter to the editor: ‘Benefits promised never happen’
Regarding the proposed meatpacking plant in North Platte:
North Platte does need new industry, but a packing plant is not the answer. Community safety should be the first priority. They will bring a supposed 850 jobs that never quite meet the promises made. The jobs will be coming at a time when our borders are being overrun and crime is at an all-time high.
Lexington is a prime example of what will happen. The packing plant will only benefit the meatpacking corporate heads while costing our citizens their safety. Rents will go up and the quality of our schools will decline. We can’t as a community support a large influx of workers and their families. I love North Platte because it is a safe and friendly small town. The spin for the facility has already started. The benefits promised never happen.
Kim Prince
North Platte
Letter to the editor: Is packing plant a good choice for NP?
To: City councilmen, mayor, Telegraph,
We want to voice our concerns on the packing plant proposal. We do understand North Platte needs new business, but is this the way to go? We feel we need businesses that help keep our young people here and something to work for and raise their families.
I would suggest the City Council visit another town that has added a packing plant and see what it has done to the town. What effect it has on the schools (875 workers will have children). Will the schools be prepared for the addition? My great-granddaughter is in first grade at McDonald in a class of 23 kids.
Also the closeness to the river and the diversion dam: That whole area is pristine and so valuable, it cannot be replaced.
The added police activity: Will we need more police? Will Great Plains Health be able to care for 2,000 or 3,000 more?
We have a wonderful town. I know we have some problems; will this honestly help? Would you want to live in Lexington or Grand Island now? Will our sewage plant be able to handle the additional refuse? What about the quality of the workers coming into North Platte. We know it’s hard work and they should be commended for that.
Hopefully you all will make the right decision. The future of North Platte is in your hands. If this is a done deal, that isn’t right. After all, the investors of the plant don’t live here, they just want to make money. Why did they pick North Platte? Why do we want them?
Thank you for your consideration.
Dave and Deniece Bargell
North Platte
Letter to the editor: Packing plant would come with high cost
On Thursday our city “fathers” announced the plan to bring a meatpacking plant to North Platte. Are they in cahoots with Joe Biden? Or just looking to turn this wonderful small town into Lexington II?
Where does anyone think we will find 900 people to work in this industry? Well, I would look to inviting many undocumented people who are crossing our borders right now. Along with them comes drugs and crime and a high cost to the community in schools, health care and housing.
I would not be in favor of this and will plan on attending the City Council meeting in April to speak out against this.
There are so many other industries that could be looked at and be respected. Why build one here when Lexington is only 60 miles away? I remember the horrible smell from the rendering plant and hope that no one wants to return to those days.
Also, remember when the coronavirus broke out, it ran rampant in Lexington due to the multiple families living together. This is potentially a huge health problem.
Lora Bevington
North Platte