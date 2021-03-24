Lagoon rezoning becomes hot topic at Planning Commission meeting with connection to beef processing plant

If the council agrees April 6 — a step that would follow another public hearing — the earliest a formal TIF request might come before the Planning Commission would be April 27.

The packing plant would be across East Golden Road from the current lagoon used by North Platte’s wastewater plant.

Person said the old lagoons to the east and south, retired when the current plant opened, were in use when North Platte passed its first zoning ordinance in 1966.

They’ve “been abandoned for many, many years (and were) never turned into any useful purpose,” he said.

Sustainable Beef will seek TIF assistance to help cover costs of raising the southern ex-lagoon 4 to 5 feet for construction, CEO David Briggs of Alliance said last week.

The firm also must buy the tax-exempt former lagoon itself from the city — which also requires council approval — in addition to obtaining necessary government permits.

Sustainable Beef will have to pay the same permit rates as any other property owner, Clark said in response to a question from Amanda Huebner, who lives on North Airport Road north of U.S. 30.