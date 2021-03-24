 Skip to main content
Lagoon rezoning becomes hot topic at Planning Commission meeting with connection to beef processing plant
More than 50 people filled up the North Platte City Hall council chamber Tuesday night as the city’s Planning Commission discussed declaring a strip of land along Newberry Access eligible for tax increment financing.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Before last week, few people had paid attention to last fall’s industrial rezoning of two long-abandoned sewer lagoons next to North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant.

That changed when city leaders and Sustainable Beef LLC proposed a beef processing plant atop the southernmost of those onetime lagoons.

Its nearly $300 million, 875-employee plant — and a potential annual economic impact of $1 billion — hung over Tuesday night’s city Planning Commission meeting as it will over several public meetings to come.

It provided context for the panel’s 7-0 vote to recommend declaring Newberry Access’ east side from Interstate 80 nearly to U.S. Highway 30 — including the retired lagoons — eligible for tax increment financing.

The City Council, which will decide that initial question April 6, referred a “substandard and blighted” study to the Planning Commission Feb. 16.

That was a month before Sustainable Beef ‘s March 18 announcement and five months after the council adopted a Planning Commission recommendation to apply I-2 heavy industrial zoning to Newberry’s east side from U.S. 30 to the South Platte River.

The northeast quadrant of I-80 Exit 179, at the south end of the would-be TIF-eligible area, retains B-2 highway commercial zoning.

But state law says a city can’t begin the process of declaring an area TIF-eligible if it hasn’t received interest from a potential business in that area, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.

Residents who packed City Hall’s council chamber and spilled out into the hallway Tuesday were clearly unhappy when panel Chairwoman Marilyn McGahan said the Newberry strip’s TIF eligibility — not the meatpacking plant plan itself — was the question before the Planning Commission.

“It is not about what might go there,” she said. “That’s for another hearing.”

Despite its officially limited scope, a few of the 19 people who spoke during the 1½-hour public hearing got off brief retorts indicating they believe North Platte would suffer from a beef processing plant.

“Wherever you have some of this butcher-plant stuff, you’ve got trouble,” said Jim Tierney, whose home at 6874 E. North Shore Drive lies southeast of the site across the South Platte.

“I just have one question: Where are we going to put the prison?” said Josh Empfield, 701 S. Bryan Ave.

Keith Carl, senior planner for TIF study author Hanna:Keelan Associates, said the Newberry strip meets 13 of the 16 conditions in state law to be declared “substandard and blighted.”

If the council agrees April 6 — a step that would follow another public hearing — the earliest a formal TIF request might come before the Planning Commission would be April 27.

The packing plant would be across East Golden Road from the current lagoon used by North Platte’s wastewater plant.

Person said the old lagoons to the east and south, retired when the current plant opened, were in use when North Platte passed its first zoning ordinance in 1966.

They’ve “been abandoned for many, many years (and were) never turned into any useful purpose,” he said.

Sustainable Beef will seek TIF assistance to help cover costs of raising the southern ex-lagoon 4 to 5 feet for construction, CEO David Briggs of Alliance said last week.

The firm also must buy the tax-exempt former lagoon itself from the city — which also requires council approval — in addition to obtaining necessary government permits.

Sustainable Beef will have to pay the same permit rates as any other property owner, Clark said in response to a question from Amanda Huebner, who lives on North Airport Road north of U.S. 30.

Briggs has said his firm will use “a post-COVID-19 design” and state-of-the-art equipment and methods to limit odors. Its plant would be about one-fourth the size of Lexington’s Tyson Foods beef plant.

While the site and the wastewater plant have no bordering residential neighbors, longtime North Platte hunter Larry Golden and four family members decried the project’s possible impact on wildlife that frequent the dried-up lagoon and the Platte River forks.

Larry Golden and son Tom have separate homes at the ends of East Golden Road, a mile east of the former lagoon and just west of where the North Platte and South Platte meet.

The old lagoon attracts thousands of ducks and geese and should be considered a wetland because it’s slightly below the water table, Larry Golden said.

Even if the project moves forward, local leaders should create a new wetland “someplace else in the county that (offers) an equal amount to what we’re going to eventually cover up,” he said.

“If you ask those ducks and geese and turkeys that are out there, they don’t consider it blighted,” said Bernie Golden, who lives in North Platte at 2015 Sunset Drive.

Several other residents inside North Platte asked whether state and federal agencies with jurisdiction over wildlife, wetlands and rivers have been alerted to the beef-plant proposal.

That depends on whether and when Sustainable Beef submits a formal proposal, Clark said. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has previously done environmental studies on projects along the river, she added.

The only supportive public comments during the hearing came from Person, the chamber CEO, and Greg Wilke, the immediate past Planning Commission chairman.

Wilke, whose last term on the panel ended last year, said he believes the Newberry strip easily qualifies for TIF eligibility.

Though private funds will pay for nearly all of Sustainable Beef’s plant, Person said, cities that want major new industries have to have “skin in the game” like TIF aid.

“So it’s up to the community to embrace it or let it go down the road and let some other community benefit from it,” he said.

“All I’ve heard in the 5½ years I’ve been in North Platte is we need more industry, we need more heavy industry, we need more jobs, we need to diversify our economy. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

