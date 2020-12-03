Lake McConaughy boating access improvement to begin

The Martin Bay boat ramp at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area is temporarily closed to public access. The closure comes just ahead of a one-year, $3 million capital improvement project for the Martin Bay and Cedar View areas of the reservoir, slated to begin next week.

The project will improve boating accessibility and create one of Nebraska’s first motorized water trail systems at the state’s largest reservoir, according to a press release from Nebraska Game and Parks. A motorized water trail is a marked route on navigable waters for recreational use.

Improved boating access sites, once completed at opposite ends of the reservoir, Once completed, the improved boating access sites at opposite ends of the reservoir will help promote it as a prime travel destination for boaters from around the Midwest, according to the press release

Martin Bay’s lakeside ramp improvements will include the addition of a steeper, two-lane boat ramp with turnaround and boat staging area. Accessible parking will be added to the existing lot, which also will get surface repairs and striping. A flush restroom, fish-cleaning station, area lighting, loading ramps and boat dock also will be built.