Lake McConaughy reservation system to launch Wednesday

LINCOLN — The updated online reservation system for all campsites at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas will launch Wednesday at 8 a.m. Mountain time through Reserve America.

The state recreation areas now require an advance reservation for all campsites, including beach camping areas and former first-come, first-serve campground sites, between May 21 and Sept. 12.

Reservations can be made online at nebraskastateparks.reserveamerica.com, via mobile app RA Camping, or by phone at 308-284-8800 during business hours. Reservations made prior to Wednesday will be honored, according to a press release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Up to 1,500 campsites will be available at the twin recreation areas. About 500 of those are at nine campgrounds, and depending on water levels, approximately 1,000 non-designated beach campsites will be available at Lake McConaughy’s 17 beach areas.

Campers should book their reservations at the two state recreation areas before leaving home. The reservation-booking window is 180 days before arrival date for designated campground sites and 30 days before arrival date for beach camping sites.