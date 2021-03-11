Lakeview Boulevard, Ninth Street construction highlight North Platte's 1- and 6-year road plan

With construction begun on DP Management LLC’s mixed-use development, widening of North Lakeview Boulevard will headline this year’s city street construction work.
The city’s proposed 2020-21 one- and six-year road plan, unveiled at a public hearing Thursday, adds three developer-paid construction projects and the start of design work on a long-delayed widening of several blocks of West Ninth Street.
The hearing offered the first opportunity for residents to see and comment on the plan, which also will be presented to the Planning Commission March 23 before the City Council votes on it next month.
The new one-year plan lists state-funded design work for the next stages of rebuilding South Jeffers and Dewey streets — the U.S. Highway 83 “ones” — between First Street and Leota Avenue. Both streets and West Ninth would be rebuilt in future years.
Finally, City Engineer Brent Burklund presented a detailed map showing city streets that will be resurfaced or treated with seal coating during the next 12 months.
Long stretches of West Front, West and East B, South Oak, East Sixth and downtown East Fourth streets are among those streets in line for new asphalt surfaces.
Seal coating will be done on most of North and South Willow streets, South Buffalo Bill Avenue from the Union Pacific viaduct to Philip Avenue, East Walker Road and parts of West Philip and South Oak, Burklund said.
“We’re trying to stretch things as much as we can, because we have more needs than money,” he said.
The map doesn’t include smaller projects that city crews will do throughout the year, such as replacement of worn street concrete panels, said Public Service Director Layne Groseth.
Six council members and Eric Seacrest of North Platte, a longtime good-roads advocate, praised Burklund for the detail of his first city road plan since succeeding TC Engineering Inc. partner Tom Werblow last spring.
The $2.05 million maintenance plan in particular “is the most comprehensive, most transparent maintenance plan that I’ve ever seen from the city,” said Seacrest, a former Telegraph co-owner.
The widening of North Lakeview from West A to Front Streets is now estimated to cost $900,000, Burklund said. The three developer-financed projects will total about $1.3 million.
Though the project appeared on last year’s one-year plan, he said, the city delayed it until DP could launch construction of its planned market-rate apartments and four “neighborhood commercial” buildings north and east of the West A-Lakeview intersection.
Workers arrived in late February to start the development’s $9.5 million first stage, which includes 10 “eight-plex” apartment buildings and the commercial lots. The City Council granted tax increment financing for the project a year ago.
In addition to widening North Lakeview to three lanes — one of them a center turn lane — the city will build a 10-foot-wide sidewalk on the same side as DP’s project, Burklund said.
That’s 2½ times as wide as the usual 4-foot standard, but the walk will tie into the city’s hike-bike trail system, he added.
Councilman Ed Rieker said city officials should ask DP to help offset the costs of the wider sidewalk. “We’re giving them a lot of money for their project,” he said, referring to the $1.6 million in first-stage TIF assistance.
Upgrading of West Ninth between Sherman and Buffalo Bill avenues has appeared for decades on the long-term portion of the city’s annual road plans.
Council members voted last year to apply to the state for federal Community Development Block Grant money to help offset the project’s $1.8 million estimated cost.
Designing the needed work this year would make the West Ninth project “shovel-ready” in case Congress decides to boost direct road aid to streets and cities, Burklund said in response to questions from council members.
North Platte has to list state-funded highway projects inside city limits in its road plan, including the next stage of rebuilding Jeffers and Dewey south of downtown.