Lakeview Boulevard, Ninth Street construction highlight North Platte's 1- and 6-year road plan

“We’re trying to stretch things as much as we can, because we have more needs than money,” he said.

The map doesn’t include smaller projects that city crews will do throughout the year, such as replacement of worn street concrete panels, said Public Service Director Layne Groseth.

Six council members and Eric Seacrest of North Platte, a longtime good-roads advocate, praised Burklund for the detail of his first city road plan since succeeding TC Engineering Inc. partner Tom Werblow last spring.

The $2.05 million maintenance plan in particular “is the most comprehensive, most transparent maintenance plan that I’ve ever seen from the city,” said Seacrest, a former Telegraph co-owner.

The widening of North Lakeview from West A to Front Streets is now estimated to cost $900,000, Burklund said. The three developer-financed projects will total about $1.3 million.

Though the project appeared on last year’s one-year plan, he said, the city delayed it until DP could launch construction of its planned market-rate apartments and four “neighborhood commercial” buildings north and east of the West A-Lakeview intersection.