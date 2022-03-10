Last 6 days prove -- again -- how snowy March can be

Once again, the month of March has reasserted its snowy predilections.

Lee Bird Field’s National Weather Service office has recorded a combined 8.8 inches of snow since last weekend — nearly as much as the 9.1 inches over the three previous months.

After 5.7 inches of snow fell Saturday, North Platte received an additional 3.1 inches from Wednesday’s follow-up snowstorm. That was a record for March 9, in fact.

Snowfall ceased just before midnight Wednesday, according to the weather service’s hour-to-hour reports.

The city’s 2021-22 “meteorological winter,” from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, was the driest in terms of snowfall since 2005-06.

But that time period has rarely coincided with North Platte’s heaviest snowfalls (with the notable exception of the infamous Jan. 2-5 “Blizzard of 1949,” when 15 inches fell).

All but one of the city’s top 10 daily snowfalls has been recorded outside the December-January-February window. Half took place in March, with two apiece in October and November.

(By the way, the Blizzard of ’49’s heaviest daily snowfall — 8.8 inches at the airport on Jan. 3 — falls just outside North Platte’s top 10. New Year’s Day 1976, when 11.9 inches fell, ranks fourth all-time.)

Saturday’s 5.7 inches was North Platte’s heaviest continuous snowfall of the extended 2021-22 season, topping the combined 4.7 inches that fell Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Lee Bird Field has recorded 22.6 inches of snow from Halloween through Wednesday, according to records stored at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

It’ll take a couple of days for North Platte’s temperatures to warm up while the skies clear and the past week’s snow melts, the weather service says.

Friday’s high temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees, with west-northwest winds up to 25 mph and wind chill values as low as 9 degrees below zero.

The brisk winds should persist through daytime Saturday, with a high in the upper 40s to around 50.

Springlike temperatures then should take over, reaching the upper 50s Sunday and the lower 50s Monday. Highs should warm to the mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

