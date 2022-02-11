Last Lincoln County incumbent has filed for re-election

Lincoln County’s last incumbent has filed for re-election, while a second of the North Platte school board’s three races now is guaranteed to appear on the May 10 primary ballot.

Public Defender Bob Lindemeier, the only registered Democrat holding elected county office, officially filed for another four-year term Friday.

The county’s other eight separately elected department heads previously filed for re-election, as did Commissioners Kent Weems and Micaela Wuehler.

All of the other 10 are Republicans, and all are currently unopposed except for Weems. He’ll face Todd Roe in the GOP primary in the County Board’s District 2.

Incumbents have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file for the May 10 primary, even if they’re seeking a different office, said County Clerk Becky Rossell. All other potential candidates have until March 1.

Anna Junker, who lives just outside city limits at 202 Prairie Road, has joined fellow first-time candidates Marcy Hunter and Cynthia O’Connor in North Platte’s Ward 1 school board race.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That ward’s voters May 10 will narrow the field to two candidates to succeed incumbent Ivan Mitchell. He isn’t seeking re-election.