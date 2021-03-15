Law enforcement agencies across states will team up to slow down drivers

Law enforcement agencies across five states are combining efforts to slow down drivers after a dramatic increase of excessive speeding violations over the past year.
“We communicate regularly with our law enforcement partners in neighboring states, and the increase in excessive speeding has been a common theme in those conversations over the last year,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “NSP is proud to partner with these neighboring states in reminding motorists of the dangers of excessive speeding and the need for us to all work together to make our states safe.”
The Nebraska State Patrol reported a 70% increase in speeding violations.
The other increases, as reported by each statewide law enforcement agency, are: Iowa (108%), Arkansas (89%), Missouri (82%) and Kansas (68%).