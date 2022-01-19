Lazy RW owner to run against Lincoln County commissioner Kent Weems

Brady Village Board Chairman Todd Roe will run for the Lincoln County Board, giving the lengthy 2022 ballot for county government its first primary contest.
Roe, 41, filed Wednesday to challenge first-term District 2 Commissioner Kent Weems in the May 10 Republican primary. No Democrats have yet filed.
He said he entered the race without any issues except to give voters “fresh eyes and fresh ears” in county government.
Roe sang the praises of Weems, who finished a one-year term Tuesday as County Board chairman.
“He’s one of my favorite chairmen,” Roe told The Telegraph. “It’s a shame we live in the same district.”
But serving in county government is “something I’ve wanted to do,” he added. “I’ve just never been in the position of being able to. That position has changed.”
Roe, who first joined the Village Board in 2014 to fill a vacancy, co-founded Lazy RW Distillery with his father, William.
Though the distillery is across the Frontier County line in Moorefield, Todd Roe said, he’s lived in Brady all his life except for college.
He also owns Lazy RW Hardware in Brady and grazes cattle on Lincoln County land, he said.
Roe graduated from Brady High School in 1999. After two years at North Platte Community College, he received a bachelor’s degree in construction management in 2004 from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
He completed two years of graduate study in engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before starting a 12-year stint in 2006 at the former Bloedorn Lumber in North Platte.
Roe previously served on the boards of Nebraskaland Days and the West Central Nebraska Development District.
“It’s important to serve,” he said. “I never served in the military, and community service is a way to give back.”
He and his wife, Lisa, have a 12-year-old son, Tyler, as well as three grown children from previous marriages.
Lincoln County’s other County Board race is in District 3, where appointed GOP Commissioner Micaela Wuehler has filed for a full four-year term.
A three-member panel of county officials appointed Wuehler to finish the term of Bill Henry, who resigned Sept. 30 for health reasons.
In other recent 2022 election filings:
» Joe S. Wahlgren of rural Brady and David Colvin of rural North Platte have filed for re-election to the Twin Platte Natural Resources District board. Wahlgren represents Subdistrict 2 and Colvin Subdistrict 4.
» Challenger Justin Falcon has entered the race for Maxwell’s school board, joining incumbents Shaun Pagel and Monica Breinig.
» Incumbent Amy Wolfskill became the first to file in Hershey’s school board race.
