Lazy RW owner to run against Lincoln County commissioner Kent Weems

Brady Village Board Chairman Todd Roe will run for the Lincoln County Board, giving the lengthy 2022 ballot for county government its first primary contest.

Roe, 41, filed Wednesday to challenge first-term District 2 Commissioner Kent Weems in the May 10 Republican primary. No Democrats have yet filed.

He said he entered the race without any issues except to give voters “fresh eyes and fresh ears” in county government.

Roe sang the praises of Weems, who finished a one-year term Tuesday as County Board chairman.

“He’s one of my favorite chairmen,” Roe told The Telegraph. “It’s a shame we live in the same district.”

But serving in county government is “something I’ve wanted to do,” he added. “I’ve just never been in the position of being able to. That position has changed.”

Roe, who first joined the Village Board in 2014 to fill a vacancy, co-founded Lazy RW Distillery with his father, William.

Though the distillery is across the Frontier County line in Moorefield, Todd Roe said, he’s lived in Brady all his life except for college.