LB 909 takes effect Friday, helps banks protect vulnerable adults from scammers

Scammers that target vulnerable adults now face greater scrutiny as a new state law offers banks tools to protect customers from financial exploitation.

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kim Schroll at Nebraskaland National Bank said there are two important pieces to the legislation, LB 909.

“First, it allows the bank to put a hold on the funds for 30 days,” Schroll said. “But we can only do that if we suspect financial exploitation. The second important piece is we can contact someone reasonably associated with the customer.”

In the past, she said, banks were not allowed to share information with anyone whose name was not on the account.

“Now we can call that loved one and say we suspect something is going on,” Schroll said.

Schroll said those two aspects will be good tools to help protect customers who are vulnerable.

“I’m sure it’s concerning for people to think that the bank could hold funds,” Schroll said, but to do so, the bank has to know fraud is suspected.

The banks are in a good position to pick up on those signs, Schroll said.