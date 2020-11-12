LB 909 takes effect Friday, helps banks protect vulnerable adults from scammers

Scammers that target vulnerable adults now face greater scrutiny as a new state law offers banks tools to protect customers from financial exploitation.
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kim Schroll at Nebraskaland National Bank said there are two important pieces to the legislation, LB 909.
“First, it allows the bank to put a hold on the funds for 30 days,” Schroll said. “But we can only do that if we suspect financial exploitation. The second important piece is we can contact someone reasonably associated with the customer.”
In the past, she said, banks were not allowed to share information with anyone whose name was not on the account.
“Now we can call that loved one and say we suspect something is going on,” Schroll said.
Schroll said those two aspects will be good tools to help protect customers who are vulnerable.
“I’m sure it’s concerning for people to think that the bank could hold funds,” Schroll said, but to do so, the bank has to know fraud is suspected.
The banks are in a good position to pick up on those signs, Schroll said.
“We watch those fraud trends from the attorney general or from the national financial crime network,” Schroll said. “In the end we want to help protect our customers’ money.”
One of the first triggers that prompt the bank to be suspicious of a transaction, Schroll said, is that fraudsters will usually ask victims to send money in an immediate form — by wire, cash, prepaid card or a money order.
“They usually won’t say, ‘Write me a check on your account and mail it,’” Schroll said.
Bank staff has been trained to look for unusual transactions, she said.
“That, in and of itself, heightens our attention to the transaction,” Schroll said. “We’re not trying to meddle in a customer’s decisions, it’s their business, but sometimes we can see things they may not see.”
The legislation, passed in July, has been in discussion for several years. LB 909 defines a vulnerable adult as someone with substantial functional impairment, substantial mental impairment or 65 years old or older.
”We are pleased to have this tool to help protect our customers from fraud,” Schroll said.
