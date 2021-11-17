Leadership academy offers North Platte youths a safe, educational place on weekends

Currently, the only option for youths on probation is the diversion program.

“The probation officers require them to go (to diversion) and they don’t like it, they don’t want to go,” Hernandez said. “Some of them aren’t participating, aren’t engaged and aren’t learning anything.”

She said the hope is that Banister’s can bring them under its wing.

“We’re teaching them the same kind of skills that they’re going to be learning in diversion,” Hernandez said. “We’re just doing it in a different way.”

Banister’s is currently looking to build the Night LIFE program in North Platte through word of mouth.

“I reach out to families that I know who reached out to family support workers, who reached out to school systems,” Hernandez said.

Kindergarten through eighth grade youths are eligible for the Night LIFE program.

“We meet with the mentees in person on the second and fourth Saturdays each month,” Twidwell said. “In between those times, in order to keep those youth engaged and continue to work on the pillar of the month on those opposite weeks, we engage with them virtually in Zoom meetings.”