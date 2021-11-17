Leadership academy offers North Platte youths a safe, educational place on weekends

After losing two cousins to gang violence in Omaha, Akile Banister started the Banister’s Leadership Academy program 15 years ago.
The nonprofit has expanded to 11 counties across the state, including Lincoln County.
In North Platte, Tiffany Hernandez, youth family recruitment specialist, and Sue Twidwell, youth and family support specialist, head up the program that began in September.
“Mr. Banister’s cousins weren’t in the gangs, but they were in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Hernandez said. “He felt in North Omaha they needed something, somewhere during those high-risk, peak hours, the nighttime weekend hours, to have a safe place to go.”
“Our mission statement is to strengthen youth and families through leadership,” Hernandez said. “Our goal is to raise the next generation to become leaders in their community.”
She said the organization hosts events with youths in the community where they are fed a hot meal and are taught 12 pillars of leadership, including honesty, respect, trustworthiness, caring, fairness and citizenship.
“The whole time we’re doing that, we’re doing it through activities that are fun and engaging,” Hernandez said, “so the youth stay engaged and enjoy the programming.”
Banister’s offers several programs, but with it being new in Lincoln County, the Night LIFE (Learning In Fun Environment) portion is the only one in operation here at this time.
“It is a preventative program,” Hernandez said. “With the Night LIFE program, we do not accept adjudicated youth for that program.”
Hernandez said the organization is currently recruiting youth for the Night LIFE program.
“We have 27 registered, we would like 45,” Hernandez said. “It is a weekend night program and that was done purposely.”
She said the weekend programming is because of the founder’s experience with his cousins’ tragic demise and his desire to give youth opportunities to stay away from trouble.
The only stipulation of the Night LIFE program is that youths involved cannot be on probation.
“However, in January we will be launching our Family Navigators program,” Hernandez said, “which is strictly working with youth on probation.”
She said the Navigator program helps youths and their families navigate the juvenile justice system.
“We will go to court with them, advocate for them, talk to their probation officers, judges,” Hernandez said. “(We will let the court system know the youth) is working with us through that program.”
Currently, the only option for youths on probation is the diversion program.
“The probation officers require them to go (to diversion) and they don’t like it, they don’t want to go,” Hernandez said. “Some of them aren’t participating, aren’t engaged and aren’t learning anything.”
She said the hope is that Banister’s can bring them under its wing.
“We’re teaching them the same kind of skills that they’re going to be learning in diversion,” Hernandez said. “We’re just doing it in a different way.”
Banister’s is currently looking to build the Night LIFE program in North Platte through word of mouth.
“I reach out to families that I know who reached out to family support workers, who reached out to school systems,” Hernandez said.
Kindergarten through eighth grade youths are eligible for the Night LIFE program.
“We meet with the mentees in person on the second and fourth Saturdays each month,” Twidwell said. “In between those times, in order to keep those youth engaged and continue to work on the pillar of the month on those opposite weeks, we engage with them virtually in Zoom meetings.”
Twidwell reaches out to the families and the schools making sure their basic needs are met.
“Do they need assistance with finding food pantries, do the parents need assistance obtaining employment, are there any behaviors in the house that we can help the children with,” Hernandez said. “We also partner with licensed therapists that spend 30 minutes of our program time with the kids about whatever pillar we have that month.”
Twidwell said the program also connects the mentees and their families with a therapist at no cost.
“Banister’s will pay for mental health services for any of the kids and their families if needed,” Twidwell said.
For questions about the program, call Hernandez at 308-520-3877. The website banistersacademy.org has information about the overall mission.
