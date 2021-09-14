 Skip to main content
League of Women Voters to present noon program at North Platte Public Library
The League of Women Voters of Nebraska will present “Meant to Represent,” an educational presentation on redistricting in Nebraska at noon Thursday at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

The presentation will provide an overview of what redistricting is, how it works specifically in Nebraska and how to get involved to support transparent and fair redistricting.

Since the process of redrawing lines of voting districts happens only once every 10 years using new census data, “it is important to learn more about a democratic process that is critically important to fair voter representation and a broad spectrum of community needs,” according to the press release.

Those planning to attend should call and reserve a seat at 308-535-8036, ext. 3320, to help plan room seating.

The next North Platte Public Library Noon Program will be “Czech Folk Costumes” by Janet Jeffries on Sept. 30. The program will highlight variations in kroje, or national folk costumes, of the Czech lands.

