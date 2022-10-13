'Learning Rocks' in the dark at McDonald Elementary

The “Get Your Teach On” theme for North Platte Public Schools continued this week at McDonald Elementary with its “Learning Rocks” event Thursday.
Principal Kim Flanders said the district is putting into practice ideas gleaned from Wade and Hope King, authors of the book "The Wild Card." Flanders said a national event titled "Get Your Teach On — Rock Your School" is scheduled Oct. 21, but the district does not have school that day, so they were doing the event early.
“This is a global student engagement initiative where teachers get to step out of their comfort zone and engage the students in some fun learning activities,” Flanders said. “At McDonald School, ‘Learning Rocks’ and we’re doing a rock 'n' roll theme with black lights.”
The library was transformed into a learning space with black lights, disco balls and fun activities to engage the students.
Fifth grade students with teachers Samantha Brennan and Carlee Spilinek wore neon clothing. The lessons were the usual fare but presented in an environment that gave the students a different “glow” on things.
