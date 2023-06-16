North Platte residents and Lee Bird Field users are invited to a July 11 workshop to offer their ideas of what should be included in a new airport terminal.

The 2-4 p.m. meeting in the 1952 terminal’s conference room, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive, fits into the North Platte Airport Authority’s plan to collect public comments and feedback through the end of July.

A modern replacement for the 71-year-old terminal building has been projected for decade’s end under a 20-year airport master plan developed in 2021.

The airport board is pursuing several avenues to secure federal grants so construction can start in the next two to three years, members said in a Friday press release.

Next month’s workshop for “airport users and community stakeholders” will allow them “to provide input on design concepts,” they said.

Participants will take part in self-guided activities and a question-and-answer session, according to the press release. Local leaders also will discuss a new terminal’s expected impact.

The Lee Bird master plan would place a modern terminal just east of the 1952 one, which would remain in place for continued use for offices.

It would aim to meet current and future air service demands, comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards and reduce the airport’s carbon footprint through its construction methods, according to the airport board’s press release.

Among other features, the hoped-for new terminal would offer jet-bridge boarding for passenger aircraft for the first time.

Lee Bird’s website now includes an airport terminal project page (northplatteairport.com/new-places#process) that offers other details about the project and enables visitors to leave comments.

People who can’t attend the July 11 workshop will be able to review its materials afterward on the new webpage, the press release said.