Legislature advances state constitutional amendment that would restrict unfunded mandates

Unfunded mandates on Nebraska’s local governments — a sore subject for three decades and more — would be restrained under a state constitutional amendment the Legislature advanced Monday.

But several lawmakers worried that Legislative Resolution 263CA, which won 34-5 first-round approval, isn’t specific enough to be workable or avoid legal challenges.

Five of western Nebraska’s six state senators voted to advance LR 263CA, which would go on the Nov. 8 general election ballot if it wins two more floor votes.

It says the Legislature “shall not impose responsibility” for a new program or an “increased level of service” after 2022 unless the affected local government “is fully reimbursed by the state” for its cost.

Reimbursement would either have to be “a specific appropriation” or an increase in state aid under LR 263CA’s language.

Senators would have to pass an enabling law later should voters approve the amendment.

LR 263CA was introduced by state Sen. Carol Blood, a Democratic candidate for governor and former Bellevue city councilwoman.

She said Monday that cities, counties, school districts and other local governments across Nebraska have complained since at least the 1990s about how unfunded mandates drive up property tax burdens.

“If there’s a question about a local government’s power or authority, then the local government does not receive the benefit of the doubt,” Blood said in her opening speech on LR 263CA.

“So when we place an unfunded or underfunded mandate on our political subdivisions, they really have few options when it comes to paying for those mandates outside of property taxes.”

Studies and Unicameral proposals to address the impact of unfunded mandates date to former Gov. Ben Nelson’s 1991-99 administration, Blood said.

But “the state takes little responsibility when it comes to the role it plays in property taxes being so high across Nebraska,” she said.

First-round debate on LR 263CA took more than two hours, with several senators saying they like Blood’s concept but fear it’s too ambiguous to avoid unintended consequences.

“I certainly agree that the state should not be putting these unfunded mandates on local governments. I don’t think that’s appropriate,” said Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, a Republican candidate for attorney general.

“The term ‘unfunded mandate’ is nowhere in the lines” of LR 263CA, added Hilgers, who later voted to advance it. ”Where there is uncertainty in how this would apply, in more cases than not, we will be in litigation.”

Blood said her measure shouldn’t take much tweaking to address such concerns. She then referred to the lobbyists outside the chamber for groups of local governments.

“I know for a fact that our friends in the (State Capitol) rotunda ... are willing to work on the language, because a lot of our counties, especially our smaller counties, are at a breaking point,” she said.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard cited his frustration with unfunded mandates during his 12 years as a Morrill County commissioner.

When he started, “I didn’t realize the taxpayers were paying that much of the burden,” he said. LR 263CA “changes the focus from those who collect and spend the taxes to those who pay the taxes.”

Though he’s a Republican and Blood a Democrat, Erdman added, “when someone brings a bill that makes sense, irregardless of who they are, I vote for it.”

Sen. Mike Flood suggested that LR 263CA gives the Legislature the chance to rethink whether the state should perform and pay for many tasks it long has assigned to counties.

“If the state pays for it, we will control it. That’s the hundred-year history of this Legislature,” said Flood, a former Unicameral speaker and current GOP candidate for Congress.

Erdman and Sens. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, Tom Brewer of Gordon, John Stinner of Gering and Matt Williams of Gothenburg voted to advance LR 263CA to second-round debate.

The western Nebraska delegation’s lone “no” vote came from Venango Sen. Dan Hughes. “I am good with the idea (but) just have too many questions about (the) mechanics” of implementing it, he texted after the vote.

