Lemoyne Senior Center offering in-house meals
Lemoyne Senior Center offering in-house meals

Local News

The Lemoyne Senior Center, 720 Highway 92 W, will be opening for in-house meals on Monday, according to a press release from the organization.

You must call 308-355-6000 if you wish to make a reservation.

Take-out meals will continue to be offered.

The in-house activities and exercise classes will also resume.

To receive a lunch menu and calendar of events, please contact the center at 308-355-6000.

The center is open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

