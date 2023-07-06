The Nebraska Department of Roads has rescheduled the closure of Leota Street between Dewey and Jeffers.

The road will close Monday, NDOT said in a press release. The road was scheduled to close Thursday and Friday, but forecast rain has postponed that.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Leota will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Monday and are anticipated to open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Motorists will be asked to use Francis Street during that time period.

Paulsen Inc. of Cozad is the contractor for this project. The overnight closure will be for installation of storm sewer pipe underneath Leota Street.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.