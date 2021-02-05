Letter to the editor: Trump did little to benefit railroaders

In response to Jeff Rosenthal’s letter to the editor (Jan. 30), “Democrats destroy railroad jobs”:
Since September 2016, according to the Surface Transportation Board, some railroads have been busier than others shedding employees. All combined have shed 24.6% of their people. Each railroad, in order of the biggest shedders in percentage terms: CSX -30.5%, Norfolk Southern -30.2%, Union Pacific -29.5%, BNSF -29.5%. There are some structural challenges railroads have faced over the past two decades, including the decline of coal as the primary fuel for power generation. Coal went from a share of 55% in the 1980s to 23% these days. The shedding of jobs because of precision scheduled railroading) was never addressed by President Trump or his administration. Trump’s appointees were in charge and did little to improve rail safety or save coal. Even with an ex-coal industry lobbyist running the EPA, coal production and consumption continue to decline and renewable energy sources have now bypassed coal for electricity generation in the United States. Decline in coal production and consumption has mainly been driven by increased usage of natural gas.
The intermodal business (hauling containers and trailers) has been the growth sector for railroads. But this is precisely where competition from truckers has been ferocious, much of it based on service, such as speed, convenience and reliability. And any deterioration in service sends container traffic to the highway.
With the loss of rail jobs, there are great benefits lost that greatly affect the employee, their family and the community.
As far as criticizing Congress-man Adrian Smith, I have met with him or his mobile office six or seven times in the last few years. I have also met with representatives from Sens. Deb Fischer’s and Ben Sasse’s offices. Most of the time I was the only person in the room representing NARVRE and SMART TD legislative director Bob Borgeson.
As for the rant about me being a proud union Democrat (thanks to saint Ronny Reagan), I’ll let the readers decide what the Republican Party has really done for the hardworking workers over the last four decades!
Terry Sigler
North Platte