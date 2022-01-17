Lexington High School yearbook staff garner state, national recognition

LEXINGTON — “At Any Minute, We Got This” is emblazoned on the front of the 2020-21 Lexington High School yearbook. Now the student-produced work can be adorned with state and national recognition and awards.
The 128-page 95th edition of the LHS yearbook captured a school year that was unlike any other students have been through in the past 102 years. It was a year affected by a viral pandemic, questions and debate swirled as students prepared to return to in-person learning, having the spring semester of 2019 cut short.
“The one thing we could count on this year was change. From a mask mandate, to dry hands because of sanitizer, this year is one no one could have ever imagined. Even with the new mandates and restrictions, students were still eager to move forward,” the yearbook staff wrote.
The students did not know at first if they were even going to be in school or learning remotely.
The yearbook captured moments from the unprecedented year: faces covered in masks, traditional events changed by restrictions on numbers and social distancing. It even records student’s reactions to outside events, such as an October hay bale fire threatening the northern edge of town.
LHS journalism teacher Erika Brockmoller said she wanted her students to focus on creating engaging stories that were grammatically correct, to cite their sources and to recognize bias — in other words, sound journalism.
The work 26 students put in didn’t only create an engaging record of an unparalleled school year; their effort earned awards and recognition.
At the Nebraska High School Activities Association State Journalism Championships, the yearbook staff had eight state medalists and two state champions. Morgan Smith, 2021 graduate, was a champion in sports action photography, and Liah Haines, senior, was a champion in yearbook theme copy writing.
At the Nebraska High School Press Association’s fall convention, the yearbook won the Cornhusker Award, the highest award, and received “Golden Kernels” in coverage and photography.
The Cornhusker Award qualified entered the yearbook for the National Scholastic Press Association’s Best in Show contest, where the book took third place for the 144-264 page category.
Brockmoller said this is a major accomplishment considering Lexington’s yearbook competed with only 128 pages.
Through the NSPA critique service, the book earned the highest honor, the All-American rating. The yearbook scored 469 points out of 500 and earned four marks of distinction.
In December 2021, the staff was notified by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association that they have been recognized as a crown finalist. The Crown Awards are the highest recognition given by the CSPA to a student print or digital medium in overall excellence.
Brockmoller said they will learn in March if they have won a silver or gold crown award. She noted the Crown Awards “were not on our radar,” as it is a more traditional contest and the LHS yearbook tries unique and different types of layouts and designs. To earn a Crown Award was a surprise, she said.
For the yearbook to earn awards at this level, Brockmoller said, was “overwhelming.”
She said she knew the yearbook was something special when she started showing pages to people who worked for their publisher and they immediately encouraged Lexington to submit the book for national awards.
One thing Brockmoller said she had the students focus on was writing stories that could only be used this year, not generic stories that can be swapped out between books. It seemed the 2020-2021 school year with its ups and downs aided the students in that effort.
One of the unique parts of the book was that the orange script in the headlines was not a pre-made font, but created by Liah Haines by handwriting a script using an app for the purpose, Brockmoller said.
Another thing the yearbook staff is purposeful about is making sure every student in the high school is in the book three times, using their school photo, an additional picture or quote.
“When students and staff returned to school in August, change seemed inevitable. With the guidelines and restrictions constantly changing, everyone was aware that things could change at any minute. However, we took the opportunity to rise to the challenge,” Editor-in-Chief Liah Haines wrote in the book, “I think the yearbook staff conquered the challenges of this year and truly embraced our theme, we got this.”
“I hope that when people look back at this book with their friends, families, children or grandchildren, they see the highlights of the year,” Haines wrote, “2020 and 2021 were some of the toughest years that any of us have faced but we came together as a school and community. That is the true story of the year. Together, we did it.”
The 2020-2021 yearbook staff consisted of Vanessa Cardiel-Diaz, Karely Perez, Liah Haines, Amberly Villalon, Miranda Gomez, Vicca Texoco, Jayda Ehlers, Alexsandra Guevara-Andrade, Kyleigh Southpmany, Selin Avalos-Rodriguez, Karla Alvarado-Lopez, Esmeralda Ramirez-Lemus, Melany Alvarez-Rivas, Addison Sund, Amaya Stewart, Kayden West, Morgan Smith, Henry Goodwin, Reese Kuecker, Tzintly Angulo, Yasmin Gallegos-Carranza, Maria Herrera-Mendez, Estevan Quintero, Priscila Castaneda, Laura Alfaro-Garcia, Erika Arteaga and Sarah Treffer.