Lexington High School yearbook staff garner state, national recognition

Brockmoller said they will learn in March if they have won a silver or gold crown award. She noted the Crown Awards “were not on our radar,” as it is a more traditional contest and the LHS yearbook tries unique and different types of layouts and designs. To earn a Crown Award was a surprise, she said.

For the yearbook to earn awards at this level, Brockmoller said, was “overwhelming.”

She said she knew the yearbook was something special when she started showing pages to people who worked for their publisher and they immediately encouraged Lexington to submit the book for national awards.

One thing Brockmoller said she had the students focus on was writing stories that could only be used this year, not generic stories that can be swapped out between books. It seemed the 2020-2021 school year with its ups and downs aided the students in that effort.

One of the unique parts of the book was that the orange script in the headlines was not a pre-made font, but created by Liah Haines by handwriting a script using an app for the purpose, Brockmoller said.