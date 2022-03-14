Lexington man accused of shooting mother claimed he heard ‘voices in his head’

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man said he heard “voices in his head” before he shot his mother twice March 7, officials say.

Tyson Garcia, 21, has been charged with first-degree assault, a Class 2 felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony.

Garcia was arraigned March 8 in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman. His bail was set at 10% of $500,000. A preliminary hearing was set for this Thursday at 2:15 p.m.

According to court documents, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Road 434 March 7 after Garcia told dispatchers he had shot his mother after “hearing voices in his head.”

Garcia was waiting on the front porch when law enforcement arrived, and he was detained. The deputy entered the home and saw a blood trail near the entrance. The mother was located, and she said she had been doing her taxes when Garcia shot her twice.

She was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center. Her condition was not available.

Garcia was booked into the Dawson County Jail.