Lexington man charged in federal court of possession of 550 grams of meth with intent to distribute

A 34-year-old Lexington man is charged in federal court with possession of roughly 550 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Rudy Ortega Raymundo is charged with being in possession of 50 grams of pure meth and more than 500 grams of a mixture of the drug, according to a media release by U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp’s office.

The charges both are related to an Oct. 3 incident.

If convicted, Raymundo faces 10 years to life in prison, five years of supervised release, a $10,000 fine and $100 special assessment.

