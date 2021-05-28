Lexington theater to show doc that remembers 1979 Lexington and Cozad honor platoon

It was Murphy’s conviction that if the United States helped someone with their college tuition, they must first serve the country.

If any of the recruits didn’t complete basic training, they would be recycled through the regular platoons and would miss college.

Murphy had three sons, Dan, Jim and Joe. He told them they would have to pay their own way to college and could do so by joining the Army or the National Guard.

Recruit Dan Willets recalled later, “You didn’t say no to Big Jim. When he got a hold of us and started talking, it was a done deal.”

Lexington native David Zlatkovsky said he was classmates with Dan Murphy and they were close friends. He was planning on going to college and thought what better way to get it paid for and train with friends.

Joe Kelly, former United States attorney for the District of Nebraska and current chief of the criminal division for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, was one of the recruits in the Nebraska platoon.

Kelly said he was just finishing his first year of law school when he received a call from his father, who told him Jim Murphy would be calling him. “He has a good idea and you ought to say yes,” Kelly’s father said, “but it’s up to you.”