Mayor Brandon Kelliher, with Library Director Sky Seery looking on, proclaims the North Platte Public Library's new elevator successfully operational after taking the first ride following a Monday ribbon-cutting. The 1967 building's original elevator failed in November 2021, cutting off direct access to the second-floor shelves and research areas for people with disabilities. City Council members Oct. 18 approved a $77,824 replacement bid by Otis Elevator after city officials reported that a series of repairs had proved futile.
Todd von Kampen
Special projects reporter
I'm a 35-year journalist, near-lifelong Nebraskan, Ogallala product and three-time Telegraph writer.
