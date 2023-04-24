Mayor Brandon Kelliher, with Library Director Sky Seery looking on, proclaims the North Platte Public Library's new elevator successfully operational after taking the first ride following a Monday ribbon-cutting. The 1967 building's original elevator failed in November 2021, cutting off direct access to the second-floor shelves and research areas for people with disabilities. City Council members Oct. 18 approved a $77,824 replacement bid by Otis Elevator after city officials reported that a series of repairs had proved futile.