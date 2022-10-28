Licking, Pollock, Our Lavender among 2022 Nebraska Tourism award winners

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Two people with west central Nebraska roots, as well as a Big Springs-based business, won 2022 Nebraska Tourism Industry Awards at the annual Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet.

Terri Licking of Thedford won the Friend of Tourism Award, while Ogallala native Andy Pollock received the Crystal Compass Award from the Nebraska Travel Association.

The Passport Champions Choice Award, voted on by 2022 Nebraska Passport participants who visited all 70 stops, went to Our Lavender Co. of rural Big Springs.

Nine tourism awards in all were given during the banquet, which closed the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference held this year at the Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City.

Licking, a longtime leader in Nebraska’s Scenic Byway program, was honored as “a pillar of Thomas County’s tourism, economic development and agriculture,” Nebraska Tourism said in a press release.

She was a charter member of the Nine Byways in Nebraska and helped the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway on Nebraska Highway 2 receive a National Scenic Byway designation in 2021.

Pollock, a Lincoln lawyer, has represented the Nebraska Travel Association before the Legislature as a registered lobbyist since 2012.

He is the son of Bev Pollock and the late Jack Pollock of Ogallala, both fervent promoters of tourism as co-owners and publishers of the Keith County News from the mid-1960s through the 1990s.

As a Keith County native, Pollock “has a deep appreciation for western Nebraska and spends a considerable amount of time there,” Nebraska Tourism said in the press release.

The Crystal Compass Award recognizes “the leadership role that he plays in backing and sometimes blocking legislation for the benefit and protection of the (tourism) industry.”

Our Lavender, located a farm 3½ miles southwest of Big Springs, grows organic lavender on site and sells lavender goods at its shop.

The press release said Nebraska Passport visitors “enjoyed touring the farm, learning about the growing process and taking home quality lavender products.”

A nearby neighbor of west central Nebraska also was honored Thursday when Marah Sandoz of Taylor won Nebraska Tourism’s Visionary Award.

Sandoz, active for decades in Loup County economic and tourism development, helped create the Taylor Villagers display of fashion plywood cutouts of villagers throughout the town.

Other statewide award winners were:

Henry Fonda Award: John Chapo, president emeritus of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The Fonda Award is Nebraska’s highest tourism award.

Outstanding Event Award, population 9,999 or less: Seward’s Fourth of July Celebration.

Outstanding Event Award, population 10,000 or more: Kearney Cruise Nite.

Outstanding Marketing Campaign Award: Grand Life Campaign, Grand Island Tourism.

Outstanding Tourism Attraction Award: Robber’s Cave Tours, Lincoln.