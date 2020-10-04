 Skip to main content
Life Chain participants offer peaceful witness against abortion
Rylan Madsen, left; Stephanie Huntsman, holding baby Chevy; and Rylan’s grandmother Madonna Madsen participate Sunday in the Life Chain in downtown North Platte.

 Joan von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Dozens of people held signs Sunday along Jeffers and Fourth streets downtown for the annual Life Chain opposing abortion.

A small group at Fourth and Chestnut streets included a 9-year-old and a baby. For them, the pro-life and pro-adoption messages were personal because the children’s mothers “chose life,” said Cindy Huntsman, the grandmother of 4-month-old Chevy, who sat on mom Stephanie’s lap in the grass.

Rylan Madsen, 9, was there with his grandmother Madonna Madsen. He said he had asked her who could have an abortion. When Madsen replied that any woman could, he responded, “That could have been me.” His birth mother was 15, Madsen said.

Standing near them, Marsha Sedlacek held a sign reading “Adoption: the Loving Option.”

