Lifting struggling students: NPPS official outlines program to help students who fall behind

Students in the North Platte Public Schools generally achieve their goals of success and achievement through the everyday core instruction. Some, however, struggle with academics, behavior or social-emotional issues and need various levels of intervention.
Trent Benjamin, director of elementary teaching and learning, shared a report on the school’s Multi-Tiered System of Supports during the regular NPPS school board meeting Monday.
“When we have a student that may be struggling in some capacity, we define what the issue is,” Benjamin said in an interview later. “After that, we look at all the data and we analyze to see if we can find something or have an educated guess as to why this child is struggling.”
From that data, Benjamin said, the intervention team, which consists of administrators and teachers, implements interventions and supports. Interventions are instructional tools used to enhance student learning.
“First off we give a universal screener (to elementary students) three times a year,” Benjamin said. “Academically we do it over math and reading.”
Students who score in the 26th to 99th percentile on that screening are in Tier 1, 10th-25th percentile are in Tier 2, and below the 10th percentile in Tier 3.
“Let’s say a child scored in the 22nd percentile in reading,” Benjamin said. “From that, we are going to provide an intervention to that student for at least 60 minutes a week to work on their reading.”
Benjamin said at the elementary level, the program allows for two hours a week.
“The minimum is 60 minutes a week, but we go above and beyond that because we’re really trying to solve the problems,” Benjamin said.
At the elementary level, he said, the district uses a specific program for the intervention.
“If it’s a Title building our Title teachers are providing that,” Benjamin said, referring to Title 1 schools that receive federal funds for low-income students. “If it’s a non-Title building the classroom teacher is providing that.”
He said the intervention program does not take away from the core classroom instruction, but is in addition to what the student does in class.
“For the student who is struggling in reading, we give that student another screener so we can create a goal on how much they’re going to improve,” Benjamin said. “For the child that tested in the 22nd percentile, the goal might be to get to the 38th percentile by the end of the school year.”
At Monday’s meeting, school board member Matt Pederson asked about the time frame of interventions.
“If after a period of time a student continues to really struggle, continues to stay in that 2 or 3 tier,” Pederson said, “what steps are taken with that individual student to see (how they can be helped)?”
Benjamin said it was a “great question.”
“After six weeks, if our students have progressed and they’re meeting their goals everywhere, we are going to continue as is,” Benjamin said. “If they’re not progressing the way we think they should, then we come together as a team and have a deep-dive problem-solving meeting trying to pinpoint where do we see the problem.”
The MTSS program helps the district identify where students struggle and develop solutions.
“The thing we’re trying to do is instead of students going into special education, we’re trying to be preventive ahead of time to be able to help them be successful on the academic side when we see them early,” Benjamin said. “The same goes for the behavior and the social-emotional sides.”
