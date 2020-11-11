Lifting struggling students: NPPS official outlines program to help students who fall behind

Students in the North Platte Public Schools generally achieve their goals of success and achievement through the everyday core instruction. Some, however, struggle with academics, behavior or social-emotional issues and need various levels of intervention.

Trent Benjamin, director of elementary teaching and learning, shared a report on the school’s Multi-Tiered System of Supports during the regular NPPS school board meeting Monday.

“When we have a student that may be struggling in some capacity, we define what the issue is,” Benjamin said in an interview later. “After that, we look at all the data and we analyze to see if we can find something or have an educated guess as to why this child is struggling.”

From that data, Benjamin said, the intervention team, which consists of administrators and teachers, implements interventions and supports. Interventions are instructional tools used to enhance student learning.

“First off we give a universal screener (to elementary students) three times a year,” Benjamin said. “Academically we do it over math and reading.”

Students who score in the 26th to 99th percentile on that screening are in Tier 1, 10th-25th percentile are in Tier 2, and below the 10th percentile in Tier 3.