Lights, camera, action! Golden Ticket Cinemas putting finishing touches on North Platte debut

Bustling workers applying finishing touches abounded Thursday as Platte River Mall’s movie theater multiplex prepared to reopen after 18 months of darkness.
Golden Ticket Cinemas will debut its renamed and revamped Platte River 6 starting at 4 p.m. Friday, when “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” plays for the first of five times. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
“Candyman,” “Free Guy,” “Jungle Cruise” and “The Boss Baby: Family Business” will fill out the six-plex’s first lineup of films since former operator AMC shut it down in March 2020, early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Besides onsite purchases, moviegoers can buy tickets online at the new Platte River 6 website at northplatte.gtcinemas.com, said John Bloemeke of Durham, North Carolina, Golden Ticket’s president, CEO and founder.
He spent much of Thursday showing off the results of the two-month remodeling job for his five-year-old chain’s third Nebraska multiplex and 13th overall across nine states.
Bloemeke, a 28-year veteran of the movie theater industry, said he didn’t have trouble filling Platte River 6’s 15 jobs.
“The good thing about movie theaters (is), one, it’s good for high school kids” to work at, he said. “But it’s fun. I started doing this at age 16, and I haven’t stopped yet.”
Except for the AMC sign’s absence — and the presence of Golden Ticket’s logo in the front windows — the theater entrance on the mall’s south end looks much as it did for now.
Rev Development LLC, now in the midst of its thorough multiyear transformation of the 1972 mall complex, gave the multiplex’s exterior a fresh coat of paint, Bloemeke said.
His upgrades are most visible in the striking color schemes and abundance of digital screens throughout the lobby and concession area.
Small displays outside each of the six auditoriums will display the digital poster of the film inside. “Hopefully, there’s not an excuse to wander into the wrong auditorium,” he said.
AMC moviegoers will recognize the concession stand’s popcorn machine, but Bloemeke pointed to the new ventless fryer and fast-baking oven in the small kitchen nearby.
The menu’s lineup will be “trial and error,” he said, but boneless wings have been popular at the chain’s other sites. The oven can bake a stone-fired pizza in 2 minutes, he added.
Beer will be offered in about 60 days, once the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission approves a license, Bloemeke said.
New draperies, Dolby 7.1 digital sound and larger, reclining black seats and loveseats will greet Platte River 6 audiences.
They’re far wider than their predecessors, with automatic controls to lift footrests and recline backward.
Bloemeke said they’ve cut the auditoriums’ previous capacities in half, to about 100 in the two large ones and 50 in each of the four smaller ones.
But “this theater was not selling out before,” he added. “We see more frequency of moviegoing when you give (moviegoers) a better experience.”
After Friday’s first viewing of “Shang-Chi” gets under way, “Boss Baby” begins at 4:15 p.m. and the other three films at 4:30 p.m.
Matinee prices for those initial showings are $7 each, according to Golden Ticket’s website. Regular prices are $12.50 for adults and $8 for children 3 to 11, senior citizens 60 and older and military members with valid ID.