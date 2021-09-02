Lights, camera, action! Golden Ticket Cinemas putting finishing touches on North Platte debut

Except for the AMC sign’s absence — and the presence of Golden Ticket’s logo in the front windows — the theater entrance on the mall’s south end looks much as it did for now.

Rev Development LLC, now in the midst of its thorough multiyear transformation of the 1972 mall complex, gave the multiplex’s exterior a fresh coat of paint, Bloemeke said.

His upgrades are most visible in the striking color schemes and abundance of digital screens throughout the lobby and concession area.

Small displays outside each of the six auditoriums will display the digital poster of the film inside. “Hopefully, there’s not an excuse to wander into the wrong auditorium,” he said.

AMC moviegoers will recognize the concession stand’s popcorn machine, but Bloemeke pointed to the new ventless fryer and fast-baking oven in the small kitchen nearby.

The menu’s lineup will be “trial and error,” he said, but boneless wings have been popular at the chain’s other sites. The oven can bake a stone-fired pizza in 2 minutes, he added.

Beer will be offered in about 60 days, once the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission approves a license, Bloemeke said.