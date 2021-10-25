Lincoln Co. Board decides office space, wildlife specialist issues both need more research

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday held a lengthy discussion on a proposed agreement with the state concerning office space for Health and Human Services staff in North Platte.

The state has proposed to raise the rent for the 3,024 feet of office space at the Craft State Building from about $50,561 per year to about $63,866.

Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer said he requested information from HHS on the number of employees needed and raised questions about what exactly the county is responsible to provide.

“Where we find ourselves is we either have to renew the agreement we have with them, bite the bullet and do that,” Volkmer said, “or we have to find them 3,024 square feet somewhere.”

The board decided to investigate further what is required before discussing the issue again. No action was taken on the item at Monday’s meeting.

Another discussion took place with USDA District Supervisor Jerry Feist on replacing a wildlife specialist. Feist said federal cost share for the position has been eliminated, so the county would be fully responsible for the funding needed.

“Currently the county is responsible for $32,000 of the salary for the wildlife specialist,” Feist said.