Lincoln Co. food pantries get first shot at relief grants

Despite the Dec. 16 deadline, County Board members said they’ll act on applications as soon as possible after WCNDD can ensure they meet federal guidelines.

They set the date so commissioners can consider emergency grants up through their last scheduled 2021 meeting Dec. 20. They won’t reconvene until after New Year’s Day.

County and WCNDD leaders said they’ll review other types of grants that could be funded from Lincoln County’s ARP share as they work on a long-term grant administrator’s agreement.

Proposed grants under the federal law must be related to governments’ expenses in responding to COVID-19 or local problems exposed by the pandemic.

Water, sewer and broadband improvements have been mentioned as major allowable projects for cities, villages and counties. But grants to support local child care also could fit, commissioners said Monday.

It remains up to the County Board, Commissioner Chris Bruns said, to decide which projects should be funded and ensure they meet the guidelines so taxpayers won’t have to pay the money back later.

“Right, wrong or indifferent, the federal government has made a tremendous spend” with its various rounds of COVID-19 aid, Bruns said.

