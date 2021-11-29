Lincoln Co. food pantries get first shot at relief grants

Food pantries in Lincoln County will get the first crack this holiday season at receiving grants from the county’s latest share of federal COVID-19 pandemic aid.
County commissioners Monday approved an interim agreement to have the Ogallala-based West Central Nebraska Development District administer the county’s $6.78 million pot of American Rescue Plan funds.
While the County Board and WCNDD work on a longer-term agreement, the development district will take applications through Dec. 16 from county food pantries for emergency grants to help them keep up their services.
“My conversations lead me to believe holidays and winter months are very critical times for food pantries,” said Vice Chairman Jerry Woodruff, who presided Monday in Chairman Kent Weems’ absence.
“It is this board’s intent to utilize these funds as best as we can for those that need it the most,” he added.
There’s little question that support of food banks fits Congress’ conditions when the ARP was approved last March, said Woodruff and WCNDD Executive Director CJ Poltack.
Lincoln County is one of 18 member counties within the development district, which offers technical, administrative and professional services as requested to those counties and their communities.
Despite the Dec. 16 deadline, County Board members said they’ll act on applications as soon as possible after WCNDD can ensure they meet federal guidelines.
They set the date so commissioners can consider emergency grants up through their last scheduled 2021 meeting Dec. 20. They won’t reconvene until after New Year’s Day.
County and WCNDD leaders said they’ll review other types of grants that could be funded from Lincoln County’s ARP share as they work on a long-term grant administrator’s agreement.
Proposed grants under the federal law must be related to governments’ expenses in responding to COVID-19 or local problems exposed by the pandemic.
Water, sewer and broadband improvements have been mentioned as major allowable projects for cities, villages and counties. But grants to support local child care also could fit, commissioners said Monday.
It remains up to the County Board, Commissioner Chris Bruns said, to decide which projects should be funded and ensure they meet the guidelines so taxpayers won’t have to pay the money back later.
“Right, wrong or indifferent, the federal government has made a tremendous spend” with its various rounds of COVID-19 aid, Bruns said.
“We want to make sure those funds are used in a meaningful way” without growing local government over the long term, he added.
Commissioners also made progress toward agreeing on changes to the County Board’s five election districts during a nonvoting “work session” at meeting’s end.
Bruns said staffers with gWorks of Omaha, which prepared a draft map first reviewed Nov. 22, took part in a Zoom call toward the session’s end to answer the board’s redistricting questions.
Populations in each County Board district need to be within 5% of 6,935 people to meet “one person, one vote” legal requirements based on the 2020 census, said County Clerk Becky Rossell.
Though gWorks’ draft map fit that condition, commissioners discussed ways both Nov. 22 and Monday to make their districts more workable and better balance populations.
After Monday’s Zoom session, Bruns said, they generally agreed that Woodruff’s District 5 should include more of the immediate Lake Maloney School area east of U.S. Highway 83 and all the area bounded by the highway, State Farm Road, Buffalo Bill Avenue and Walker Road.
In partial exchange, he said, Weems’ District 2 would pick up all of Precinct 12 south and east of downtown North Platte. It would have been split between Weems and Woodruff.
The revised map will come back before the County Board once gWorks can adjust it for the changes discussed Monday, he said.
In other business, commissioners:
» Received bids for a guardrail replacement project on Sarben Road west of Sutherland and for replacement used motor graders for the county Roads Department. Commissioners will consider the bids Dec. 6.
» Signed onto a multistate lawsuit against U.S. pharmaceutical companies for the purpose of sharing funds from a settlement related to opioid abuse.
A board resolution said Region II Human Services would receive funds from the settlement for its behavioral health programs.
» Approved the purchase of a Canon copier for County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo’s office for $2,680 from Capital Business Systems of North Platte.
The deal includes a $30-per-month maintenance fee for toner and paper. Buying the copier would be one-third the cost of leasing it, Gurciullo said.
She added that County Assessor Julie Stenger’s office uses the same model, as did the Treasurer’s Office before the latter replaced it in 2018.
Gurciullo, appointed treasurer Sept. 13, said the replacement copier can’t make copies and receive faxes at the same time without jamming.