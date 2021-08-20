Lincoln Co. Treasurer's Office: Remainder of tax payments due Sept. 1

The Lincoln County Treasurer’s Office is reminding property owners that, according to state statute, the second half of real estate, personal property, drainage and occupation taxes will become delinquent on Sept. 1.

Payments may be mailed to the Lincoln County Treasurer, 301 N. Jeffers St., North Platte, NE 69101; online at nto.us, placed in the dropbox at the Sheriff’s office or the south entrance of the courthouse, or made in person at the Treasurer’s office on the west end of the main floor of the courthouse.