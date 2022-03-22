Lincoln County Ag Society hosting goat-roping competition to raise funds for new education center

Grab a rope and head out to the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on Saturday for a two-person goat roping competition and casino night.

The Lincoln County Ag Society fundraiser offers fun in the arena that begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate and are available at ticketsource.us/ticketsalesne or on the facebook.com/lincofair page.

Lisa Citta, board member and New Building Committee chairperson, said the event is for folks 21 and older. Registration for the goat roping is from 6 to 6:45 p.m., with the competition beginning at 7 p.m.

The goat roping will be two-person teams, a header and a heeler and will cost $5 per person to enter. The casino tables will open at 6:30 p.m.

The purpose of the event is to raise funds for the new Linco Ag and Education Center that was announced last fall. The building will be a 90,000-square-foot facility with three areas.

“The front area is the concourse with concessions and classrooms,” Citta said. “The walls will be retractable so you can seat about 650 people in there.”

There will be a dirt floor arena with seating for about 1,000. The third section will be a lean-to with stalls and wash-outs for the animals, bathrooms and showers.

“We just met with Chief (Industries) the other day and initially we were at about $11.6 million,” Citta said. “I think we’re going to be able to get that down to about $11 million.”

Citta said the society has currently raised about $880,000 and has applied for numerous grants. Some of the grants require a commitment from Lincoln County before considering the project. Citta said the county needs to see the commitment as well.

“It’s the chicken or the egg thing,” Citta said. “We’ve had a slow start, but we’re going to get there.”

There are naming opportunities for businesses who donate to the project. First State Bank was the first donor to take advantage of the opportunity.

For more information on naming opportunities, call the Ag Society office at 308-534-8191.

On Saturday, the admission tickets include food provided by Good Life on the Bricks and the first $2,000 in casino chips.

Citta said there will be a couple of raffles and a progressive 50/50. The raffles will be for a Henry Golden Boy .22 rifle and a restored Ertl John Deere Model 520 series 50 pedal tractor.

Raffle tickets are $10 each.

