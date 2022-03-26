Lincoln County Ag Society hosts goat-roping, casino night fundraisers for new building

The goats won most of the rounds at the Lincoln County Ag Society’s fundraiser event on Saturday at the fairgrounds.

Participants lined up to try their hand at roping goats and everyone appeared to have a great time. The North Platte Jaycees also hosted casino night with gaming tables and card games, all for the purpose of raising money for the new Linco Ag and Education Center that was announced last fall.

Brent Roggow, president of the Ag Society board, said it was one of the first events to raise funds for the project.

“We’ve been planning this event for a couple of months,” Roggow said. “We came up with the idea of the goat roping for something a little different.”

He said the board discussed what type of event to do, and rather than a formal gala or dinner, they stayed true to their roots.

“We said, you know what, we’re an ag group,” Roggow said. “Let’s have it out in the beef barn and we’ll cater in some food.”

The goat roping competitors looked like they were having fun and the crowd enjoyed the event as well.

“We’re just trying to get people interested in the building,” Roggow said. “We are pursuing and want to get it done. We just need the community support to get the ball rolling.”

Roggow said donations can be broken up into monthly or yearly amounts.

“Twenty (dollars) or $25 a month, it adds up,” Roggow said.

The Ag Society website is currently not functioning, but folks who want to donate toward the building can call the office at 308-534-8191 until the website is repaired.