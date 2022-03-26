 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Lincoln County Ag Society hosts goat-roping, casino night fundraisers for new building

  • 0

The goats won most of the rounds at the Lincoln County Ag Society’s fundraiser event on Saturday at the fairgrounds.

Participants lined up to try their hand at roping goats and everyone appeared to have a great time. The North Platte Jaycees also hosted casino night with gaming tables and card games, all for the purpose of raising money for the new Linco Ag and Education Center that was announced last fall.

Brent Roggow, president of the Ag Society board, said it was one of the first events to raise funds for the project.

“We’ve been planning this event for a couple of months,” Roggow said. “We came up with the idea of the goat roping for something a little different.”

He said the board discussed what type of event to do, and rather than a formal gala or dinner, they stayed true to their roots.

“We said, you know what, we’re an ag group,” Roggow said. “Let’s have it out in the beef barn and we’ll cater in some food.”

People are also reading…

The goat roping competitors looked like they were having fun and the crowd enjoyed the event as well.

“We’re just trying to get people interested in the building,” Roggow said. “We are pursuing and want to get it done. We just need the community support to get the ball rolling.”

Roggow said donations can be broken up into monthly or yearly amounts.

“Twenty (dollars) or $25 a month, it adds up,” Roggow said.

The Ag Society website is currently not functioning, but folks who want to donate toward the building can call the office at 308-534-8191 until the website is repaired.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden meets US troops stationed near Ukraine border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News