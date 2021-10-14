Lincoln County Ag Society unveils plans, drawings of new multipurpose building

Plans for a new indoor arena at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds suffered a setback last year because of COVID-19, but the project is back on track.
Lisa Citta, project chair, said the time is right to move forward.
“People kept coming to us, saying where are we with the building, is this going to happen, what are we going to do,” Citta said. “We kind of got re-energized and it’s time to go public.”
Citta said the design has been in the works for several years.
“The process started as some of the buildings are old, a lot to insure, a lot to maintain,” Citta said. “We should have a building where we can hold fair and that’s kind of where it started.”
She has been on the Ag Society board for about four years as the discussion has grown toward the current design.
“That conversation had gone from a fair building to, hey, there’s need in the area for an event center, a place to hold activities outside of just ropings and 4-H things,” Citta said. “That got us to the building that we’re at now.”
The main level will total 88,987 square feet. Citta said there is one room on the second story above the animal wash area, which will serve as a board room and meeting room.
The dimensions of the building are 298 by 299 feet and the overall height is about 30 feet.
The front of the building will have rooms for training and classes, which North Platte Community College would like to use for an ag program, Citta said. “The walls can retract so our front concourse area can seat 500 people.”
The concourse will be available for large events such as weddings.
“Initially there was talk about needing a sports facility, we need this, we need that, but we thought there’s some really great people in town who can do the sports facilities,” Citta said. “That’s not our thing, so we decided to just focus on the ag things.”
There will be an indoor dirt-floor arena with the meeting rooms and classrooms up front.
“We simplified it and just really worked on the area that we know best, which is not the sports stuff,” Citta said.
She said the arena will be able to host all things agriculture.
“We currently get calls from dog-show people, cattle people, horse-show people that want to host regional shows here,” Citta said. “We get requests to host state shows as well, and we don’t have a facility in North Platte to host that.”
Aside from the animal shows, Citta said, the building will accommodate barrel racing, team roping, team sorting and other competitions.
“Mounted cowboy shooting is becoming a popular event,” Citta said. “The riders ride a designated route and shoot balloons off a post.”
Rough stock rodeos and bull riding are possibilities as well.
“We designed it tall enough with doors big enough that we can have big ag expos,” Citta said. “It will be big enough that the combines can drive in there, so we can have ag expo in the middle of winter when it’s snowing.”
The hope is to add outdoor boat and camper expos as well.
“North Platte doesn’t have a place where we can have one of those,” Citta said. “People end up driving to Kearney or Denver or wherever else they go.”
Many of the current buildings on site need repairs. The Ag Society will sell those buildings and clean up other areas of the grounds.
“We’re working with Chief Industries and we kind of just said don’t reinvent the wheel,” Citta said. “There isn’t much that has changed from the original design.”
The board approved a budget of $12 million.
“That’s adding in a good amount of fluff for uncertainties in the market,” Citta said. “We will start now on where we can cut some costs. We are confident we can probably get this down to between $10½ and $11 million, if the market works in our favor.”
She said construction costs are rising, so the board wants to get started on the project as quickly as possible.
Fundraising kicked off Thursday at the unveiling.
“Part of the reason why there is a sense of urgency is we applied for a matching funds grant through the state Economic Development (Department),” Citta said. “If we are awarded that grant, we have to have the funds raised by the end of December.”
The goal, Citta said, is to raise or have pledged $2 million by the end of the year, and the grant would match dollar for dollar.
“Ideally, Chief would like to start some of the initial groundwork this fall,” Citta said. “Buildings like this used to take about 2 to 3 months to get. We’re at a timeline now of 9 months.”
She said they need to get rolling to get their building ordered.
“Ideally, groundbreaking will be in the spring,” Citta said. “If we hit all of our timelines, the building would open up June 2023. The building would be ready for fair in 2023.”