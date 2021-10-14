Lincoln County Ag Society unveils plans, drawings of new multipurpose building

The dimensions of the building are 298 by 299 feet and the overall height is about 30 feet.

The front of the building will have rooms for training and classes, which North Platte Community College would like to use for an ag program, Citta said. “The walls can retract so our front concourse area can seat 500 people.”

The concourse will be available for large events such as weddings.

“Initially there was talk about needing a sports facility, we need this, we need that, but we thought there’s some really great people in town who can do the sports facilities,” Citta said. “That’s not our thing, so we decided to just focus on the ag things.”

There will be an indoor dirt-floor arena with the meeting rooms and classrooms up front.

“We simplified it and just really worked on the area that we know best, which is not the sports stuff,” Citta said.

She said the arena will be able to host all things agriculture.

“We currently get calls from dog-show people, cattle people, horse-show people that want to host regional shows here,” Citta said. “We get requests to host state shows as well, and we don’t have a facility in North Platte to host that.”

