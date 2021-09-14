 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County Agricultural Society board approves 2021-22 budget
0 comments

Lincoln County Agricultural Society board approves 2021-22 budget

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln County Agricultural Society’s board of directors approved its 2021-22 budget at Monday’s meeting.

The total budget for all funds is $9.558 million. The total property tax requirement is $371,786.31 with a tax rate of 72 cents per $100 of valuation.

The board also elected its officers for 2021-22: Brent Roggow, president; James Vanarsdall, vice president; Lori Lucas, treasurer; and Mindy Ebmeier, secretary.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What are COVID-19 breakthrough infections?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News