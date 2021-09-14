Lincoln County Agricultural Society board approves 2021-22 budget

The Lincoln County Agricultural Society’s board of directors approved its 2021-22 budget at Monday’s meeting.
The total budget for all funds is $9.558 million. The total property tax requirement is $371,786.31 with a tax rate of 72 cents per $100 of valuation.
The board also elected its officers for 2021-22: Brent Roggow, president; James Vanarsdall, vice president; Lori Lucas, treasurer; and Mindy Ebmeier, secretary.
