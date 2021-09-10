Lincoln County Agricultural Society hosts budget hearing Monday

The Lincoln County Agricultural Society budget hearing Monday evening will highlight a proposed 2021-22 budget that would be 0.7% lower than last year.

The total proposed budget for all funds would be $9.56 million, including $50,000 for a required cash reserve.

But $9 million of that total reflects a long-delayed proposed building project at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, said fair board President Brent Roggow.

The building project has been in the works for a number of years, he said. Inclusion of the $9 million would give the fair board the spending authority to launch it should it decide to start construction and raise any other needed funds before next summer.

If approved by the fair board, the Ag Society would receive $371,786 in property taxes, 3.5% more than in 2020-21. Its property tax rate would be 0.72 cents per $100 of taxable value.

The public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the activities building at the fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Road.